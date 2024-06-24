USC women’s basketball offers 2026 four-star prospect

USC Women’s basketball is coming off an appearance in the Elite Eight of the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament. The Trojans have the No. 1 overall recruiting class for 2024, but Lindsay Gottlieb and the Women of Troy are not stopping as they try to have another top-five class in 2026. Steward (Virginia) wing/forward standout Sanai Green has been offered by USC and has become a main target for the Trojans this offseason.

Green is rated as a four-star recruit by both Prospects Nation and ESPN (No. 14 overall player in class), holding offers from the likes of Iowa, Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina and others.

The Virginia native has averaged 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 55% from the field and 35% from 3-point range in 82 games (via MaxPreps).

Green is also currently a part of the USA Junior Nationals U17 team and will play in Mexico from July 13-16. USC is in a position to stack elite recruiting classes and develop the identity of a heavyweight in women’s college basketball.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire