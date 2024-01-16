USC women’s basketball a No. 2 seed for NCAA Tournament in latest ESPN bracketology

The USC women’s basketball team scored a huge win over previously unbeaten UCLA on Sunday. UCLA was ranked No. 2 entering that game. USC grabbed the best win of any team this season, if going solely by the ranking of the team it defeated. No. 1 South Carolina has not lost yet, so USC’s win over UCLA is the best of the best in terms of high-end wins.

The Trojans are 13-1 with wins over UCLA and also nationally-ranked Ohio State, plus Oregon State and Penn State. USC has beaten several NCAA Tournament-quality teams, and its only loss was on the road to UCLA, two weeks before gaining revenge on the Bruins at home in the Galen Center.

You can see how obvious it is: USC has a very strong resume. Accordingly, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme gave the Trojans a projected No. 2 seed in his latest bracketology column.

What’s also interesting is that USC was placed in the same region as Caitlin Clark and Iowa, the No. 1 seed in that region. Defending champion LSU is the No. 3 seed. Just imagine JuJu Watkins playing Angel Reese in the Sweet 16 and then Caitlin Clark in the Elite Eight. We can all dream, right?

