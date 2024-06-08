USC women’s basketball goes to Palm Desert for two Thanksgiving games

Don’t call it a tournament. USC women’s basketball is playing two Thanksgiving week games in the same neutral-site location, but it’s not part of a tournament. The Trojans will play Seton Hall on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day. They will take the holiday off and then face Saint Louis on Thanksgiving Friday afternoon. Both games are in Palm Desert, roughly five miles away from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

USC is preparing for its first season in the Big Ten Conference. Coach Lindsay Gottlieb is bringing in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, Stanford superstar transfer Kiki Iriafen, and Oregon State star transfer Talia von Oelhoffen to help JuJu Watkins make a run at the 2025 Women’s Final Four.

A pair of neutral-site games played over three days will give USC a taste of the NCAA Tournament. Playing at a neutral site is also a way of extending USC’s increasingly robust women’s basketball brand to other markets in JuJu Watkins’ sophomore season.

