USC withstands Washington State to extend winning streak to 3
USC men's basketball defeats Washington State by a final score of 80-70 on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Boogie Ellis finished with a team-high 23 points for the Trojans, followed by Drew Peterson's 20 points. WSU's Mouhamed Gueye ended with a career-high 31 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.