USC win over Cal featured festive moments, meaningful tributes, and slick highlights

There was something for everyone in USC’s 41-35 win over California … and that isn’t necessarily a great thing.

If there was something for everyone in a game, that means fans of both teams had things to cheer about. USC would have preferred a game in which there was something for Trojan fans to enjoy, and nothing for Cal fans to relish.

This was not that game.

Cal fans had plenty to enjoy, almost enough to beat the Trojans.

Not quite … but it was close.

A six-point win left USC breathing a sigh of relief, which is not what the Trojans or their fans expected from a game against a Cal team which lost to Colorado earlier in the season (and struggled on offense versus the Buffaloes).

There were a lot of video highlights of Saturday’s game, which did feature 76 points. There was also a tribute to former USC coach John Robinson. Former Trojans Talanoa Hufanga, Drake Jackson, and LenDale White were all on hand to watch.

Catch these highlights from a festive homecoming game for USC:

DRAKE JACKSON

Former #USC OLB Drake Jackson is back in the building as well as #49ers teammate Talanoa Hufanga: pic.twitter.com/limFz7BXRq — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 6, 2022

ENTRANCE

Shoutout to our guy @TalanoaHufanga bringing the 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RXb8J3dUTO — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 6, 2022

LENDALE!

BUILDING BLOCK

The final two plays of #USC's second touchdown drive: Big fourth-down pickup here from Caleb Williams to Terrell Bynum. Williams delivers a great throw under pressure. pic.twitter.com/1lxdl3iZaC — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 6, 2022

MOVING AHEAD

NUMBER 8

#USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu with his eighth sack of the season. It's his first since the Trojans' win over Washington State Oct. 8. pic.twitter.com/5vyq8Rjda6 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 6, 2022

NUMBER 9

BIG PICK

Calen Bullock with #USC's 14th interception this season. Bullock now has a team-best three picks this season. pic.twitter.com/UqQLbYmZcz — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 6, 2022

SIDEARM

Touchdown #USC. Caleb Williams to Michael Jackson III. Trojans lead 20-7 with 53 seconds left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/jZBsqi8yCJ — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 6, 2022

SPECIAL MAN, SPECIAL TROJAN

USC honors John Robinson on the field during the timeout pic.twitter.com/NLyLBa3e2O — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2022

100 PERCENT RIGHT

About time. Mike Garrett did him wrong by firing him on his answering machine. https://t.co/C4vjxAvb3f — John U Choi DDS, PhD (@jcperio1) November 6, 2022

FACT

Cal’s Joe Roth roadies are perfect. Beautiful. — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) November 6, 2022

THE LOOK

Honoring our past. Introducing the Joe Roth jerseys, 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝑬𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏. pic.twitter.com/ShdtgL0Kxt — Cal Football (@CalFootball) November 4, 2022

HISTORY

A great addition to our uniform. Here is a picture of Joe Roth wearing the 1975 version of the road jerseys against UCLA. pic.twitter.com/6uDQlRUYQo — California Gridiron (@calgridiron) November 4, 2022

THIS IS TRUE

Joe Roth Unis go extremely hard. Honors a great man. Can't wait to see these on the road tomorrow 😈 https://t.co/ugKAFEzuGj — Go Rams 🐀 (@DylanKHarriman) November 4, 2022

BACK TO THE GAME

Two catches, two touchdowns for Michael Jackson III. 59-yard score here. #USC pic.twitter.com/QxdYHemkLV — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 6, 2022

TAHJ TUDDY

THE FINAL, NECESSARY SCORE

HOMECOMING WIN

