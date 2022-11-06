USC win over Cal featured festive moments, meaningful tributes, and slick highlights

Matt Zemek
There was something for everyone in USC’s 41-35 win over California … and that isn’t necessarily a great thing.

If there was something for everyone in a game, that means fans of both teams had things to cheer about. USC would have preferred a game in which there was something for Trojan fans to enjoy, and nothing for Cal fans to relish.

This was not that game.

Cal fans had plenty to enjoy, almost enough to beat the Trojans.

Not quite … but it was close.

A six-point win left USC breathing a sigh of relief, which is not what the Trojans or their fans expected from a game against a Cal team which lost to Colorado earlier in the season (and struggled on offense versus the Buffaloes).

There were a lot of video highlights of Saturday’s game, which did feature 76 points. There was also a tribute to former USC coach John Robinson. Former Trojans Talanoa Hufanga, Drake Jackson, and LenDale White were all on hand to watch.

Catch these highlights from a festive homecoming game for USC:

DRAKE JACKSON

ENTRANCE

LENDALE!

BUILDING BLOCK

MOVING AHEAD

NUMBER 8

NUMBER 9

BIG PICK

SIDEARM

SPECIAL MAN, SPECIAL TROJAN

100 PERCENT RIGHT

FACT

THE LOOK

HISTORY

THIS IS TRUE

BACK TO THE GAME

TAHJ TUDDY

THE FINAL, NECESSARY SCORE

HOMECOMING WIN

