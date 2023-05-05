USC weekender: an extended discussion of Trojan football

The NFL draft is over, so if you’re a college football fan, the one thing you’re focused on right now is the transfer portal. More specifically, which big prospects are going to change the balance of power at various schools before August camp begins? That’s the one especially significant college football storyline to follow in the middle of spring, leading into the summer.

Beyond the portal, anyone who follows college football is beginning “speculation season,” also called “talking season.” May through July don’t generally involve a ton of big news stories other than the transfer portal. Fans compare schedules and rosters. Lots of questions are debated about players, coaches, and conferences.

As we arrive at a weekend in this “talking season,” we’re going to give you what you want: college football talk! Our latest show with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football is up at YouTube. We’ll take you through a number of the topics we addressed on this week’s show:

JORDAN ADDISON

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; USC wide receiver Jordan Addison on stage after being selected by the Minnesota Vikings twenty third overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One minute into our show at The Voice of College Football, we talked about Jordan Addison and his fit with the Minnesota Vikings.

TULI TUIPULOTU

Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (DL46) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

At the 9:15 mark of our show with Mark Rogers, we discussed Tuli Tuipulotu’s fit with the Los Angeles Chargers.

MEKHI BLACKMON

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Mekhi Blackmon (6) defends against Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

At the 13:30 mark of the show, we discussed Mekhi Blackmon’s fit with the Vikings and discussed the significance of his higher-than-expected No. 102 draft placement.

ANDREW VORHEES

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (OL47) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

At the 21-minute mark of the show, we discussed Andrew Vorhees’ emotional draft experience and his selection by the Baltimore Ravens.

UDFAs, FEATURING TRAVIS DYE

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) is knocked out of bounds by California Golden Bears cornerback Tyson McWilliams (11) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At the 24:30 mark of the show, we discussed Travis Dye — with the Jets — and other USC undrafted free agents.

USC DRAFT STAR

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Mekhi Blackmon (6) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

At 28:40 in the show, we discussed who will be USC’s most successful NFL player from the 2023 draft class.

XAVIER JORDAN COMMITMENT

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At 29:45, we discussed the Xavier Jordan commitment.

CALEB WILLIAMS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

At 31:15 in the show, we explored the likelihood of Caleb Williams being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

USC TRANSFERS IN THE NFL DRAFT

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches a pass against the Utah Utes in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

At 33:15 in the show, we fielded a viewer question about whether transferring to USC helped or hurt Jordan Addison as an NFL draft prospect. This was a very good question.

NOTRE DAME

Dec 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) waits for a play call against the Missouri Tigers during the second quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At 35:10, Mark Rogers talked about the challenge Notre Dame will give USC in 2023 with new quarterback Sam Hartman.

USC DEFENSIVE LINE

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) tackles TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the third quarter of the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At 37:45, we discussed how much better the USC defensive line is with Bear Alexander and others aboard.

BIG TEN / USC / UCLA SCHEDULING

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Damon Johnson (59) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At 39:45, we fielded a viewer question about whether the USC-UCLA game should be moved to the final weekend of the regular season in the years when Notre Dame visits USC in Los Angeles. Should USC-UCLA be played after, not before, the Notre Dame game?

PAC-12 CONTENDERS IN 2023

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (11) tackles Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) during the first half in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

At 51:40, we discussed the main contenders for the Pac-12 football championship this coming season.

