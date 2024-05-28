Will USC or Washington be a tougher opponent for Rutgers football?

We are talking to Rutgers Wire editor Kristian Dyer about the Rutgers-USC football game on Friday night, Oct. 25. We have noticed that in addition to playing USC in late October, Rutgers is also scheduled to face Washington in a separate Friday night Fox Big Ten football game in late September. With USC and Washington both playing Rutgers on a Friday this season in the Big Ten, we naturally asked Dyer a few questions comparing these two opponents for the Scarlet Knights.

Here’s one of the questions we asked:

Trojans Wire: Rutgers-USC and Rutgers-Washington — which Friday game does RU have a better chance of winning?

KD: C’mon. Washington, if only because they are re-building and re-tooling and have a new head coach.

Is USC clearly a better team than Washington this season in the Big Ten? At this point in time, it seems that USC is in a better position to do well. However, it’s still very much a wait-and-see situation. We need to see Miller Moss play well. We need to see the offensive line play well. We need to see the defensive line hold up. All three things are reasonably likely to happen, but we don’t want to assume USC is good until the Trojans show us they’re good. Washington probably will suffer from all the talent it has lost, but then again, we saw how good Jedd Fisch can be last year. He did a great job coaching Arizona.

