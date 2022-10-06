USC-Washington State doesn’t seem to be getting the buzz or urgency it deserves

Does anyone else have an uneasy feeling about this USC-Washington State game? I know I do.

This game is, in point of fact, a really big deal. Yet, the buzz just doesn’t seem to be building for the game on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. This is the prime-time television slot USC fans want. It’s a marker of significance in the college football world. This is when USC should be playing its most important games of the year.

Why does it feel, then, that USC is being assumed to win and that everyone is already looking forward to Utah on Oct. 15? This is a huge game for USC, and Washington State is a very capable opponent. Let’s dive into an explanation of why this game is so big, and why the public seems to be sleeping on this contest:

FOLLOW THE MONEY

On Sunday, USC was a 10-to-11-point favorite at a number of sportsbooks. Now that line has moved to 12.5 to 13.5 points, depending on which book you use.

USC as nearly a two-touchdown favorite over Washington State after struggling with Arizona State for two and a half quarters? That just doesn’t make sense … but the money is going to USC. Something seems “off” about that.

CAPACITY CROWD? LET'S SEE

When Pete Carroll had the Trojans rocking and rolling in the early 2000s, USC would get over 90,000 people in the Coliseum before the renovations and downsizing of the stadium occurred. Anything less than a capacity crowd of 77,500 would reveal a lack of recognition that this is a very big game.

UTAH

It is very easy to start thinking about Utah on Oct. 15. Everyone needs to stop doing that. Washington State can easily beat USC if the Trojans aren’t on top of their game.

FOUR MINUTES

Washington State would be 5-0 if it didn’t have those four horrible minutes at the end of the Oregon game. This is a good team, and a dangerous one. It was good enough to lead Oregon 34-22 after 56 minutes of play.

JORDAN LEE

The Washington State strong safety did not play against Oregon. He came back for the Cal game. Wazzu allowed only nine points. WSU is a lot better with Lee on the field. This game is going to be tough.

USC OFFENSIVE LINE HEALTH

USC’s O-line is not healthy. Lincoln Riley is clearly trying to manage players’ situations so that they can get — and stay — healthy. It doesn’t seem that either Justin Dedich or Courtland Ford will be at full strength for Washington State. That’s a big problem. We will obviously need to see if they can make significant improvements, but Riley’s comments were very cautious.

CALEB WILLIAMS ESCAPING SACKS

Caleb Williams escaped several sacks against Arizona State. If his offensive line doesn’t get healthier and stronger, he’s going to get sacked by Washington State, which has a better defense than ASU.

CAM WARD

Ward makes some bad decisions and throws during games, but what if the Wazzu QB cleans things up and plays his best in this contest? USC will have a headache if that happens.

DESPERATION

Washington State, because it has a conference loss, has no margin for error in terms of making the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Trojans are going to face a desperate opponent, making their task harder.

TURNOVER LUCK

USC allowed 25 points to a not-very-good Arizona State offense. Washington State’s offense is better. USC got only one takeaway against Arizona State. We keep asking the question: What happens when opponents don’t throw three or four interceptions?

NUMBERS GAME

USC’s defense hasn’t allowed 30 or more points in any game this season, but that seems unsustainable. Surely, one opponent will finally finish enough drives to score 30. Will the Trojans be able to win a game in which an opponent slaps a big number on them?

CALEB WILLIAMS MARGIN FOR ERROR

Williams threw his first interception of the season against Arizona State, but didn’t pay a big price. What happens if he throws two interceptions against Washington State? What happens if those turnovers cost USC points? This feel-good season could take an abrupt wrong turn.

KOREY FOREMAN

USC is not getting what it hoped for from Foreman. This defense in general has a lot to work on. It is not hard to envision Cam Ward and WSU having a lot of success on Saturday. This is not going to be easy.

WASHINGTON STATE IMPORTANCE

The importance of this Washington State game boils down to this: Win here, and the Utah game is not a win-at-all-costs game. A loss here means the Utah game suddenly becomes vital and deeply significant. Win now so that the trip to Salt Lake City is not a season-saver.

BOWL PROJECTIONS

Multiple outlets have USC going to the Alamo Bowl. That means multiple outlets think USC will lose three more games this year. The Trojans need to win this game to shut down that possibility. USC won’t lose three games in the 12-game regular season if it beats Washington State.

YEAR OF THE BIG UPSET

If you think USC has this game all locked up, do realize how many double-digit road underdogs have pulled upsets this season in college football. Georgia Tech beat Kedon Slovis and Pittsburgh as 21-point road underdogs last week. USC and its fans simply can’t think this game is already in the bag, or won’t involve a significant challenge from Washington State. The season has not been predictable. Who thought USC could score only 17 and win in Corvallis against Oregon State?

CALEB WILLIAMS DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY

Williams made a lot of tough throws against Arizona State. In this game, he will need to make a lot of easier throws. Lincoln Riley needs to scheme open more USC receivers and give his QB a less challenging task.

JAKE DICKERT

Washington State’s coach has done a very good job of maintaining and building upon what Nick Rolovich left behind. Lincoln Riley will be facing a very worthy opponent in this game.

THE PARADOX OF "COUGING IT"

When Washington State blows a late lead, as it did against Oregon, people in the Pac-12 call that “Couging It.” WSU fans hate that term, but here’s the thing: The Cougars can’t “Coug It” unless they have a late lead. USC doesn’t want Washington State to have a late lead. Let’s not even go there, shall we?

