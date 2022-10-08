USC vs. Washington State: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Oct. 8, 2022

USC hosts Washington State in a featured Pac-12 game for Week 6 of the 2022 season. The Trojans might be unbeaten, but make no mistake about it: This is a must-win and a difficult game for USC. The Trojans really can’t afford to lose before their much-anticipated game at Utah next week. Washington State is four bad minutes — at the end of an Oregon game in which it mostly outplayed the Ducks — from being 5-0. The Cougars are good, and no one should let the 13-point betting line convince them otherwise. The game figures to be closer than the spread.

USC’s offensive line is still not fully healthy. Washington State quarterback Cam Ward could be ready for a breakout game. USC will have to fight hard to win this one. Here’s how to watch the game, plus some other notes:

TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-WASHINGTON STATE

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: October 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

GAME ANNOUNCERS

Fox will have Noah Eagle for play-by-play and Mark Helfrich for color commentary.

USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. Washington State will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows.

USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES

For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL 1230AM (Barstow, Calif.)

KGU 95.1FM / 760AM (Honolulu, Hawaii)

KSHP 1400AM (Las Vegas, Nev.)

KXPS 1010AM (Palm Springs, Calif.)

INJURY REPORT

Lincoln Riley has said that interior offensive lineman Justin Dedich will be a game-time decision. Offensive lineman Courtland Ford’s status, in terms of how many snaps he will play, remains unclear. Linebackers Shane Lee and Eric Gentry suffered minor injuries last week and will play.

Washington State strong safety Jordan Lee is expected to play.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Jordan Lee vs. Caleb Williams: Williams needs to identify Lee before each snap and make sure Lee doesn’t jump a route. Throwing away from Lee could be the play in this game.

USC defensive line vs Washington State offensive line: USC’s defensive line has to prove itself every week. Third-down pass pressure and general run containment are the two big goals in every game the Trojans play.

Ceyair Wright’s 1-on-1 matchup on the outside. Mekhi Blackmon can hold down the fort in his individual cornerback-receiver matchup. Wright needs to win his matchup to give USC even more pass defense on the edges.

