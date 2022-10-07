USC vs. Washington State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet, and more

The USC Trojans host the Washington State Cougars on Saturday evening , and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

This game will be played at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game is scheduled to air on Fox Sports.

As expected, the FPI computer is going heavily with the Trojans, who have a 87.4 percent chance to defeat the Cougars on Saturday.

How To Watch The Game

When: Saturday, Oct. 8

Location: Los Angeles, California

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: Fox network

Game odds, point spread, betting lines

Spread Favorite: USC (-13)

Moneyline: USC -450, Washington State +340

Total (Over/Under): 65.5 Points

USC-Washington State Injury Report

USC

Out – QB Mo Hasan (Achilles), WR Michael Jackson III (undisclosed), TE Jude Wolfe (foot), OL Jason Rodriguez (undisclosed), LB Chris Thompson Jr. (undisclosed), LB Romello Height (shoulder), DB Briton Allen (knee), DB Adonis Otey (undisclosed), K Garth White (undisclosed)

Questionable – DB Joshua Jackson Jr. (undisclosed), OL Justin Dedich

Washington State

Out – WR Zeriah Beason (eligibility), WR CJ Moore (eligibility), OL Rodrick Tialavea (lower body)

Questionable – TE Cooper Mathers (foot), DB Jordan Lee (undisclosed)

News and Notes

One of the most underrated teams in the nation in this college football season, the Washington State Cougars (4-1, 4-1 ATS) will be facing their toughest test of 2022 as they visit the No. 6 USC Trojans (5-0, 3-2 ATS).

The Trojans are set as 13-point favorites over the Cougars. Washington State’s only road victory of the season was a 17-14 win at Wisconsin. The Cougars covered against the Badgers as 17.5-point underdogs.

Let’s start on offense with head coach Jake Dickert’s leader, Cameron Ward.

The Washington State quarterback has thrown for 1445 yards. That’s No. 18 in the NCAA. Ward has passed for 13 touchdowns, but he has been picked off seven times. He’s tied for the most interceptions among NCAA QBs.

Keep in mind he Trojans rank 31st in passing defense and can get after the quarterback, recording 3.8 sacks per game. USC has created 15 turnovers this season and only have one on offense, giving them one of the best turnover margins in the country.

Meanwhile, the Washington State defense has struggled to stop opposing passing attacks. The Cougars rank 119th in passing yards allowed per game (291.3 ypg). They also rank 122nd in passing completion percentage allowed at 68.2. The one positive note is that they have allowed only seven passing touchdowns while forcing five interceptions.

Heisman Hopeful Caleb Williams has gotten off to a great start in Los Angeles, throwing for 1,402 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and only one interception. He also has added 144 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. It helps that Williams also has a stud wideout to target: Pittsburgh transfer Jordan Addison. He has 29 catches for 442 yards and six touchdowns thus far this season.

Advice and Prediction

Washington State seeks its first win over USC since 2017, when the Cougars ended the Trojans’ best start in seven years with a 30-27 decision in Pullman.

Don’t look ahead USC. I know the biggest game of the year for the Trojans is looming at Utah in Salt Lake City next week, but don’t overlook the Coogs here. This team is dangerous and has nothing to lose.

It starts with defense and intensity for the Trojans. The Trojans’ 12 interceptions lead the nation, and nine different players have picks. Mekhi Blackmon, Max Williams and Calen Bullock set the pace with two each.

After running roughshod on the competition for the first three weeks of the season, Lincoln Riley’s Trojans avoided disaster when the team traveled to Corvallis and squeaked out a 17-14 victory over Oregon State two weeks ago. USC followed the near-loss with a comfortable but not too convincing 17-point win over Arizona State, which was less than a week removed from firing head coach Herm Edwards.

While the Cougars always play up (or down) to their competition, Caleb Williams and Company will be lining up against the 73rd-ranked defense in the nation.

I expect USC and Washington State to go over 60, and I also expect USC to cover the spread Saturday night as well. Turnovers will be the death of the Cougars.

USC 45, Washington State 28

