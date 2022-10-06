USC vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

USC vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: USC (5-0), Washington State (4-1)

USC vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars have the makeup and potential to finally be able to crack the USC code.

The Trojans are struggling on defense, but they’re able to come up with the really big plays at the right time. However, Washington State has been able to push past its mistakes – just budget in two turnovers and go from there – to keep on winning.

The pass rush is right there with the best in the nation – you have to pressure Caleb Williams and not let the downfield plays develop – and the run defense is allowing fewer than 100 yards per game.

Can Wazzu handle itself in a tough situation? It managed to come through late against Wisconsin to pull out the win even though things weren’t going all that well, it rallied back to give Oregon problems at home in a shootout loss, and …

Why USC Will Win

Yeah, the Cougar turnovers.

USC has a funky way of raising its game when it absolutely has to.

Oregon State should’ve won in the 17-14 loss. It held down the Trojan offense, it had everything here for the taking, and then Caleb Williams marched the attack to the game-winning drive to pull it out of the fire.

The four takeaways from the D helped.

Stanford was able to move the ball with almost perfect balance, and it all went bye-bye with USC taking the ball away five times.

Washington State has been able to get away with multiple turnovers in all five games, and it’ll be in big trouble against USC depending on the timing of the mistakes.

The more pressure on Ward, the better, and here comes the Pac-12’s leading pass rush to force him to hurry and force those turnovers.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, USC has a way of figuring this out.

Just when you think it might be in big trouble, it makes a big play look so easy it seems like there was never anything to worry about.

This is a dangerous Washington State team that does a whole lot of things right, but the inability to keep Ward from getting hit will be the downfall on a few key second half drives.

It’s 2022 USC. There will be just enough brilliance sprinkled in with a whole lot of frustration.

USC vs Washington State Prediction, Line

USC 38, Washington State 27

Line: USC -13, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

USC vs Washington State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

