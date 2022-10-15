USC vs. Utah: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Oct. 15, 2022

USC versus Utah. It’s the game circled in red ink when the schedules were released for the 2022 college football season.

The Trojans were expected to have at least one loss by now, and the Utes were expected to be unbeaten. The roles have reversed, setting up a fascinating situation in which Utah is playing to save its season. USC is playing to make a statement and gain crucial leverage in the Pac-12 title chase, with Oregon facing UCLA one week from now. One of those teams will lose a game, so USC knows it has an opportunity.

Here’s how you can watch and listen to Saturday’s game:

TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-UTAH

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: October 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV

GAME ANNOUNCERS

Fox will have Jason Benetti for play-by-play and Brock Huard for color commentary.

USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. Arizona State will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows.

USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES

For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL 1230AM (Barstow, Calif.)

KGU 95.1FM / 760AM (Honolulu, Hawaii)

KSHP 1400AM (Las Vegas, Nev.)

KXPS 1010AM (Palm Springs, Calif.)

INJURY REPORT

There is uncertainty surrounding the playing status of USC linebacker Shane Lee and Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin. They will be game-time decisions.

Bobby Haskins is expected to start at left tackle for USC. It is unclear if Courtland Ford will rotate in to help him or not.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Cam Rising vs. Eric Gentry. Rising has struggled this season. Gentry is great at getting into passing lanes and deflecting passes.

Caleb Williams vs. Clark Phillips: Williams will need to throw to the side of the field opposite Phillips. He has to avoid the temptation of going to Phillips’ side. Make Utah’s other players in the secondary perform under pressure.

USC offensive line vs. Utah defensive line: Neither unit is playing at its best. Both teams figure to be tired, having played several straight weeks without a week off, which they finally will get on Oct. 22. The winner of this matchup probably decides the game, barring a key turnover by either quarterback.

BIG PICTURE

USC is No. 1 in the country in turnover differential. Utah has committed crushing turnovers in each of its losses this season. If Utah doesn’t turn the ball over, the Utes have to like their chances. If USC is plus-two in turnover differential, the Trojans have to love their chances.

BIGGER PICTURE

No one predicted USC to go unbeaten in the regular season. Lots of people predicted Utah to be unbeaten right now. The laws of averages certainly suggest — if not flatly indicate — that Utah has the upper hand. Ignore the records: USC winning would rate as a genuine surprise.

Call that an anti-jinx attempt if you’d like, but this is a game Utah was expected to win by just about everyone in the college football industry before the season started. A USC win truly would flip the script.

