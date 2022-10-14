USC vs. Utah: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet, and more

The USC Trojans visit the Utah Utes on Saturday evening , and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The Trojans are the unbeaten team in this matchup, while Utah has two losses for the season and one loss in Pac-12 play. This is a reversal of the preseason expectations for the game. USC was supposed to have a loss, and Utah was supposed to be unbeaten.

What we have is a situation in which Utah is desperate, and USC a top-tier Pac-12 contender.

Let’s give you the betting information for this matchup, courtesy of BetMGM:

How To Watch The Game

When: Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific

TV: Fox network

Game odds, point spread, betting lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Spread Favorite: Utah (-3 1 /2)

Moneyline: USC +145, Utah -175

Total (Over/Under): 65 Points

USC-Utah Injury Report

USC’s left tackle situation will not change from previous weeks: Bobby Haskins is expected to start, and it’s unclear if Courtland Ford will play at all.

USC linebacker Shane Lee appears to be a game-time decision. He did not play last week. If he does play, he might wear a protective cast on his wrist.

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe is out for the season. Backup tight end Thomas Yassmin is questionable and will probably be a game-time decision as well. Those are some of the notable injury situations facing each team.

News and Notes

Neither team has had an off week through the first six weeks of the season. Both teams are looking forward to a week of rest on Oct. 22 before their stretch runs in Pac-12 play. It will be interesting to see how (or if) fatigue plays a role for either side in this game.

USC’s previous road night game in Pac-12 play was the 17-14 win at Oregon State. The Trojans’ offense did not handle a hostile crowd very well. Let’s see how this road night game goes for Caleb Williams and his USC teammates.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising has committed huge turnovers in the Utes’ two 2022 losses to Florida and UCLA. His performance might be even more central to the outcome than Caleb Williams’ performance.

Utah must win to have any realistic remaining chance at defending its Pac-12 championship.

After this game, USC plays only one more game outside the Los Angeles metropolitan area this regular season.

Advice and Prediction

No one predicted USC to go 12-0 before the season. Everyone circled this game as a likely loss. While USC is better than expected and Utah is worse than expected, it remains that Utah at home, at night, is a tough nut to crack. Utah will be desperate for a win. USC is bound to lose a game at some point. It’s a very winnable game for the Trojans, but their opponents frankly have not played well.

This is probably a spot where a USC opponent will finally play well.

Pick: Utah -3 1/2

OTHER PAC-12 BETTING LINES FOR WEEK 7: CAL AT COLORADO

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Spread Favorite: Cal (-14 1 /2)

Moneyline: Cal -650, Colorado +450

Total (Over/Under): 48 Points

ARIZONA-WASHINGTON BETTING LINES

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Spread Favorite: Washington (-14 1 /2)

Moneyline: Arizona +425, Washington -600

Total (Over/Under): 73 Points

STANFORD-NOTRE DAME BETTING LINES

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-17)

Moneyline: Stanford +550, Notre Dame -800

Total (Over/Under): 53 Points

WASHINGTON STATE-OREGON STATE BETTING LINES

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-3 1 /2)

Moneyline: Washington State +145, Oregon State -175

Total (Over/Under): 52 Points

