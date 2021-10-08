USC vs Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

USC vs Utah How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: USC (3-2), Utah (2-2)

USC vs Utah Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

It’s been a rough, rough run for the Utes – more on that in a moment – but football-wise, the team has been off for a few weeks after a desperately needed 24-13 win over Washington State.

The running game started to kick it all in against the Cougars with a season-high 219 yards. This week it has to pound and pound some more against a USC defensive front that’s been fine against the mediocre, but failed against the Oregon State ground attack.

It’s a horribly inconsistent Trojan team – which you might expect considering the early season coaching change – with way too many penalties, not enough defensive plays behind the line, and too many turnovers.

The three against Washington State made it tough early, and the four against Oregon State were devastating. Utah is 2-0 when it comes up with multiple takeaways, and 0-2 when it doesn’t.

Why USC Will Win

Can the Utah passing game work?

USC’s defense has been hit-or-miss, but it should be able to hold up against the Utah running attack that’s not taking over games – Wazzu being the exception.

QB Charlie Brewer left the Ute program, and backup Cameron Rising has been okay. He threw for three touchdown passes in the loss to San Diego State, but in his two main appearances he hasn’t been able to generate enough of a push down the field.

The Utes are miserable on third downs and they’re not doing anything to control the clock. A few early Trojan scores should end this.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a heartbreaking year for Utah.

Last year’s leading rusher Ty Jordan died in an accidental shooting in December, and a few weeks ago the program lost defensive back Aaron Lowe in a shooting incident. Obviously, this will be a tough, emotional game considering all the Utes have been through.

On the field, USC will get off to its usual unsettled start. The Utah lines will be great right away, and the Trojan offense won’t look sharp, but that will all change in the second half with a scoring run.

Utah doesn’t have the passing game to mount a comeback as the game slips away early in the fourth.

USC vs Utah Prediction, Line

USC 30, Utah 17

Line: USC -3, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

