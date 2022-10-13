USC vs Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

USC vs Utah How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: FOX

Record: USC (6-0), Utah (4-2)

USC vs Utah Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

The Trojans have a way of scoring when they need to.

They might not be all that consistent, and they always seem to leave points and plays on the field, but when it’s time to get the job done everything starts to work.

Caleb Williams makes a few throws, the running game comes up with a few nice dashes, and then Mario Williams or Jordan Addison makes a touchdown grab and all is right with the world.

This is hardly a perfect team, but think of it this way – it’s 6-0. When was the last time USC started a season 6-0?

2006.

So for all the jabs, and all the flaws, and all those wanting to dog the hype, Lincoln Riley is doing just fine so far.

Williams finally threw his first interception of the season two weeks ago against Arizona State, which happened to be the team’s only turnover. The team is +15 in turnover margin, No. 1 in the nation in sacks, and …

Why Utah Will Win

Utah is going to run all over the USC defense.

The Trojans have a way of playing up or down to the competition, but the one thing it’s struggling to do against everyone is stop the ground game.

ASU is the only team that didn’t get to four yards per carry, and just about everyone else flirted with five yards per pop.

Utah might have lost to UCLA last week – it still ran for 192 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. The ground attack comes up with over five a try, the passing game is consistent, and it might be just that simple.

Run, rely on the big guys on the defensive front, and keep USC from running for 200 yards because …

What’s Going To Happen

Florida and UCLA were the only two teams to run on Utah for over 200 yards. Those were the two losses. Those were both on the road, and Utah is a nastier team at home.

Going back to early 2017 against Arizona, Utah is 0-10 when allowing 200 or more. USC was able to get to 200 yards on the ground against Rice and Fresno State, but that’s not going to happen in this.

USC will be great. The offense will come up with its share of big plays, Williams will be fantastic, and there will be times when it all works. And then it’ll be undone by run defense that will get steamrolled over in key moments.

Neither team will get the turnovers they’re hoping for and relying on. It’ll come down to control, and the team that’s the best in the Pac-12 in time of possession will have it.

The Ute offense will keep 13 and his amazing weapons on the sidelines way too often.

USC vs Utah Prediction, Line

Utah 30, USC 27

Line: Utah -3.5, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

USC vs Utah Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

