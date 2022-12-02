USC vs Utah, Pac-12 Championship Game: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Dec. 2, 2022

Here we go. This one’s for all the marbles.

The USC Trojans try to win their first Pac-12 championship since 2017 and their second conference title since 2008 when they face the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas.

This is the second Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas. The first one was last year, when Utah dominated Oregon from start to finish and won its first Pac-12 title. The Utes are trying to go back to back. The Trojans are trying to make the College Football Playoff, which they would achieve if they do prevail.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising completed 16 passes to tight end Dalton Kincaid for 234 yards the last time these teams met. USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has to have a plan to contain Kincaid. Rising has to play at the level he attained against USC on Oct. 15 in order for the banged-up Utes to win the rematch.

Caleb Williams is the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, but he can’t get caught up in individual awards. His only task on Friday is to win a football game.

Here’s information for the broadcast and where you can find USC-Utah on TV, radio, and live streaming outlets:

TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-UTAH

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: December 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

GAME ANNOUNCERS

Fox Sports will have Jason Benetti for play-by-play and Brock Huard for color commentary.

USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. Utah will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows.

USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES

For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL 1230AM (Barstow, Calif.)

KGU 95.1FM / 760AM (Honolulu, Hawaii)

KSHP 1400AM (Las Vegas, Nev.)

KXPS 1010AM (Palm Springs, Calif.)

INJURY REPORT

USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees briefly left the Notre Dame game in the second half, but he appears ready to go for this game.

Eric Gentry played against Notre Dame and should be a full go for the Trojans.

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, slightly injured against Colorado, will play against USC.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Cam Rising against Calen Bullock.

Dalton Kincaid against USC’s linebackers and secondary.

Utah pass rush against USC’s tackles.

Alex Grinch against Andy Ludwig (Part II).

