USC vs. Utah: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread for Pac-12 championship

USC's only loss of the season was to Utah, 43-42 on Oct. 15.

That hasn't stopped oddsmakers from installing the No. 4 Trojans (11-1, 8-1 in the Pac-12) as a three-point favorite over the No. 11 Utes (9-3, 7-2) in the Pac-12 Conference championship game Friday at Allegient Stadium in Las Vegas.

In addition to the conference title, the Trojans are also trying to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Utah beat USC earlier this fall on a two-point conversion run by quarterback Cameron Rising, who also threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns while running for two. Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams — who is now nearly a lock to win the Heisman Trophy as the -2500 betting favorite at DraftKings sportsbooks — threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns.

The Trojans actually covered as a 3.5-point road underdog in that game. This time, the point spread has flipped to USC -3 as the Trojans have won five straight games and will be playing on a neutral field.

Early bettors have shown a preference for USC as 81% of the bets and 79% of the money at DraftKings sportsbooks have been on the Trojans as of Wednesday morning. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.

In the first meeting, the over/under was 64.5 points and it flew way over the total. Friday night’s game is set slightly higher at 68 points with 72% of the early bets and 87% of the money on the over.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.