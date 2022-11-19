USC vs. UCLA: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Nov. 19, 2022

The moment has arrived.

9-1 USC versus 8-2 UCLA. USC is in the top 10, UCLA the top 20. It’s the biggest game in the USC-UCLA series since 2005, when the Trojans were unbeaten and the Bruins had only one loss. The winner of this game will almost certainly make the Pac-12 Championship Game. USC will automatically clinch a berth if it wins. UCLA would still need to beat Cal the following week, but that shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the Bruins.

This is their big challenge and hurdle, as is the case for USC.

Both defenses are below-average. Both offenses are great. This should be a wildly entertaining game. USC has to find a way to either slow down UCLA’s offense to a slight degree, or produce its best offensive game of the season and score 60 points. Pick one.

Here’s how you can watch this game, plus the Utah-Oregon game on Showdown Saturday in the Pac-12:

TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-UCLA

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: November 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

GAME ANNOUNCERS

Fox will have Gus Johnson for play-by-play and Joel Klatt for color commentary.

USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. UCLA will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows.

USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES

For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL 1230AM (Barstow, Calif.)

KGU 95.1FM / 760AM (Honolulu, Hawaii)

KSHP 1400AM (Las Vegas, Nev.)

KXPS 1010AM (Palm Springs, Calif.)

INJURY REPORT

The Trojans are expected to have linebacker Eric Gentry and receiver Mario Williams back in the starting lineup for this game. The Trojans are definitely healthier than they were a few weeks ago. The key question is how effective their returning players will be after several weeks off. Both Gentry and Williams have not played since Oct. 15 versus Utah.

Story continues

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Eric Gentry vs. Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Jordan Addison and Mario Williams vs. the UCLA corners.

Zach Charbonnet vs. the USC linebackers.

Jake Bobo vs. USC’s safeties.

Lincoln Riley vs. UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.

Chip Kelly vs. USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

The Pac-12 refs against a peaceful, controversy-free game.

UTAH-OREGON TV INFORMATION: THE OTHER REALLY BIG GAME

Utes-Ducks is a 7:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time start, 10:30 p.m. in the East. ESPN will carry the game.

UTAH-OREGON ANNOUNCERS

ESPN has Dave Flemming on the call, with Rod Gilmore providing color commentary.

THE REST OF THE PAC-12 TV SCHEDULE FOR WEEK 12

11 a.m. Pacific: Washington State at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

11:15 a.m. Pacific: Oregon State at Arizona State, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. Pacific: Stanford at California, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. Pacific: Colorado at Washington, Pac-12 Network

PAC-12 GAME ANNOUNCERS

Washington State-Arizona: Jordan Kent and Max Browne

Oregon State-Arizona State: Anish Shroff and Brock Osweiler

Stanford-California: Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy

Colorado-Washington: Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire