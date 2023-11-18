USC vs. UCLA football: Predictions, picks and odds in teams' final game as Pac-12 foes
Week 12 of the college football season is here and the Pac-12 is loaded with premiere matchups. Unfortunately for the USC Trojans (7-4; 5-3 in conference), they have underperformed and their chances at a Pac-12 title in their final season in the conference have come and gone. 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley were supposed to keep the Trojans in contention for the entire season, but they have not been able to keep up with the elite teams in the conference.
This week, they face the UCLA Bruins (6-4; 3-4 overall), who have been very good against non-conference opponents, going 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 30.3. They have struggled against their Pac-12 counterparts, though. Most recently, UCLA lost at home to the Arizona State Sun Devils 17-7. They'll look to rebound against a much tougher opponent in USC this week. Here's how to watch.
How to watch USC vs. UCLA:
When: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Where: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California
Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: FuboTV
College Football Week 12: Trojans vs. Bruins lines, betting trends
The Trojans are favorites to defeat the Bruins, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering football betting promos in 2023.
Betting odds, as of Thursday afternoon:
Spread: USC (-6.5)
Moneyline: USC (-250); UCLA (+200)
Over/under: 65.5
Predictions:
Sportsbook Wire: UCLA (+6.5)
While the USC Trojans should win this game, Sportsbook Wire points out that the Trojans have only won against the spread three times this year. There just isn't enough confidence in Williams and Riley at this point. The Trojans are not playing up to their potential, and that should be clear this Saturday against the Bruins.
Covers: UCLA (+6.5)
JD Yonke writes, "I will keep fading this USC defense until the well runs dry. It has allowed at least 34 points in each of its last seven games and has surrendered 41 or more points seven times in that span in a tried-and-true display of futility."
Sports Illustrated: USC (-6.5)
James Parks writes, "By taking the difference between each team's projected scoring margin per game, the computer predicts that USC will defeat UCLA by 7.5 points, enough to cover the line at SI Sportsbook, which names Southern Cal the 7 point favorite."
Athlon: USC 33, UCLA 26
Not only does Athlon like UCLA (+6.5), but they also like taking the over in this game. USC has been a fount of high-scoring affairs this season. In all but one of their games this season, the Trojans and their opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points.
Fox Sports: USC 33, UCLA 26
Fox Sports is giving the Trojans a 72.2% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bruins have a 32.4% implied probability.
Schedules and Results:
*all times Pacific
USC Trojans:
Aug. 26 v. San Jose St, W 56-28 FINAL
Sep. 2 v. Nevada, W 66-14 FINAL
Sep. 9 v. Stanford, W 56-10 FINAL
Sep. 23 @ Arizona St, W 42-28 FINAL
Sep. 30 @ Colorado, W 48-41 FINAL
Oct. 7 v. Arizona, W 43-41 FINAL
Oct. 14 @ Notre Dame, L 48-20 FINAL
Oct. 21 v. Utah, L 34-32 FINAL
Oct. 28 @ Cal, W 50-49 FINAL
Nov. 4 v. Washington, L 52-42 FINAL
Nov. 11 @ Oregon, L 36-27 FINAL
Nov. 18 v. UCLA, 12:30 p.m.
UCLA Bruins:
Sep. 2 v. Coastal Carolina, W 27-13 FINAL
Sep. 9 @ San Diego St, W 35-10 FINAL
Sep. 16 v. NC Central, W 59-7 FINAL
Sep. 23 @ Utah, L 14-7 FINAL
Oct. 7 v. Washington St, W 25-17 FINAL
Oct. 14 @ Oregon St, L 36-24 FINAL
Oct. 21 @ Stanford, W 42-7 FINAL
Oct. 28 v. Colorado, W 28-16 FINAL
Nov. 4 @ Arizona, L 27-10 FINAL
Nov. 11 v. Arizona St, L 17-7 FINAL
Nov. 18 @ USC, 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 25 v. Cal, 7:30 p.m.
