USC vs. UCLA football: Predictions, picks and odds in teams' final game as Pac-12 foes

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Week 12 of the college football season is here and the Pac-12 is loaded with premiere matchups. Unfortunately for the USC Trojans (7-4; 5-3 in conference), they have underperformed and their chances at a Pac-12 title in their final season in the conference have come and gone. 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley were supposed to keep the Trojans in contention for the entire season, but they have not been able to keep up with the elite teams in the conference.

This week, they face the UCLA Bruins (6-4; 3-4 overall), who have been very good against non-conference opponents, going 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 30.3. They have struggled against their Pac-12 counterparts, though. Most recently, UCLA lost at home to the Arizona State Sun Devils 17-7. They'll look to rebound against a much tougher opponent in USC this week. Here's how to watch.

How to watch USC vs. UCLA:

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Where: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

College Football Week 12: Trojans vs. Bruins lines, betting trends

The Trojans are favorites to defeat the Bruins, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Betting odds, as of Thursday afternoon:

Spread: USC (-6.5)

Moneyline: USC (-250); UCLA (+200)

Over/under: 65.5

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: UCLA (+6.5)

While the USC Trojans should win this game, Sportsbook Wire points out that the Trojans have only won against the spread three times this year. There just isn't enough confidence in Williams and Riley at this point. The Trojans are not playing up to their potential, and that should be clear this Saturday against the Bruins.

Covers: UCLA (+6.5)

JD Yonke writes, "I will keep fading this USC defense until the well runs dry. It has allowed at least 34 points in each of its last seven games and has surrendered 41 or more points seven times in that span in a tried-and-true display of futility."

Sports Illustrated: USC (-6.5)

James Parks writes, "By taking the difference between each team's projected scoring margin per game, the computer predicts that USC will defeat UCLA by 7.5 points, enough to cover the line at SI Sportsbook, which names Southern Cal the 7 point favorite."

Athlon: USC 33, UCLA 26

Not only does Athlon like UCLA (+6.5), but they also like taking the over in this game. USC has been a fount of high-scoring affairs this season. In all but one of their games this season, the Trojans and their opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points.

Fox Sports: USC 33, UCLA 26

Fox Sports is giving the Trojans a 72.2% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bruins have a 32.4% implied probability.

Schedules and Results:

*all times Pacific

USC Trojans:

Aug. 26 v. San Jose St, W 56-28 FINAL

Sep. 2 v. Nevada, W 66-14 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. Stanford, W 56-10 FINAL

Sep. 23 @ Arizona St, W 42-28 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ Colorado, W 48-41 FINAL

Oct. 7 v. Arizona, W 43-41 FINAL

Oct. 14 @ Notre Dame, L 48-20 FINAL

Oct. 21 v. Utah, L 34-32 FINAL

Oct. 28 @ Cal, W 50-49 FINAL

Nov. 4 v. Washington, L 52-42 FINAL

Nov. 11 @ Oregon, L 36-27 FINAL

Nov. 18 v. UCLA, 12:30 p.m.

UCLA Bruins:

Sep. 2 v. Coastal Carolina, W 27-13 FINAL

Sep. 9 @ San Diego St, W 35-10 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. NC Central, W 59-7 FINAL

Sep. 23 @ Utah, L 14-7 FINAL

Oct. 7 v. Washington St, W 25-17 FINAL

Oct. 14 @ Oregon St, L 36-24 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ Stanford, W 42-7 FINAL

Oct. 28 v. Colorado, W 28-16 FINAL

Nov. 4 @ Arizona, L 27-10 FINAL

Nov. 11 v. Arizona St, L 17-7 FINAL

Nov. 18 @ USC, 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 v. Cal, 7:30 p.m.

