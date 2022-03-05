USC vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs UCLA prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5

USC vs UCLA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: USC (25-5), UCLA (22-6)

Why USC Will Win

The Trojans have to own the rebounding margin.

It managed to win the first game over UCLA 67-64 even though it was -1 in rebounding, but that’s not the norm.

The Trojans have the second-best defense in the Pac-12 just behind Arizona, and they clean up the messes in bulk, usually coming up with close to seven more rebounds per game then their opponent.

They’d love to keep this low scoring and make UCLA settle for three point opportunities. If this comes down to battling inside, the Trojans should pull this off.

Why UCLA Will Win

USC has been too inconsistent.

The defense is good, but it couldn’t do anything to Arizona, struggled way too much against a miserable Oregon State squad, and doesn’t have the offensive style to do much if UCLA goes on a run.

As long as UCLA can continue to keep the turnovers to a minimum and not let USC generate a slew of easy points, it should be able to relay on its own defense to get by.

USC might be great at stopping teams from shooting well, but UCLA leads the Pac-12 in scoring D.

USC vs UCLA: What’s Going To Happen

Who wants to finish second in the Pac-12?

Both teams have been tough, hard-nosed, and have fought through their issues to continue to be among the best teams in the country. They’ll both go far in the big tournaments to come, but for now, it’s just a one game season.

UCLA doesn’t want to lose twice to USC, especially at home. It won’t.

The offense will move the ball around fine – it’ll get around the USC interior and go over the top of it – and the defense will do its part by preventing any sort of comfort. The Trojans won’t get into any sort of a groove.

USC vs UCLA Prediction, Lines

UCLA 70, USC 64

Line: UCLA -7.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Charles Barkley

1: Los Angeles Lakers

