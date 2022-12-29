USC vs Tulane: The 1932 Rose Bowl

The Orange, Sugar and Sun Bowls all came into existence in the 1934 college football season. Those three bowl games — all tied for the second-oldest bowl games in the United States, a few years ahead of the Cotton Bowl — were first played on January 1, 1935. (The first Sun Bowl, however, was not played between two college teams. The first all-college version of the Sun Bowl came one year later in 1936.)

Therefore, when USC met Tulane in the 1932 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the Rose Bowl was still the only bowl game in existence. It was not just the only show in town; it was the only show in college football’s postseason.

9-1 USC faced 11-0 Tulane in the Arroyo Seco on Friday, January 1, 1932. A crowd of 75,562 gathered to watch the game.

USC and Tulane played a scoreless first quarter before the Trojans scored the only points of the first half on a five-yard touchdown run by Ray Sparling with 9:34 left in the second quarter. USC built on its 7-0 halftime lead by scoring 14 points in the first seven minutes of the third quarter. Halfback Erny Pinckert, an All-American who earned Rose Bowl MVP honors, scored on two touchdown runs of over 22 yards — 30 and 23, to be precise.

USC had a 21-0 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Tulane managed to score two touchdowns, but each conversion failed. USC was able to preserve a two-possession lead in the game’s final 17 minutes and earn a 21-12 win.

USC coach Howard Jones won the second of his five Rose Bowl championships. Tulane finished its season 11-1, the second-best record in any season in the history of the school. Only the 1998 team — which went 12-0 — finished with a better record.

Here are a few game highlights:

