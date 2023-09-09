USC vs. Stanford: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Sept. 9, 2023

USC faces Stanford in one of the most unusual iterations of this longstanding series, which goes back to 1905. These schools have been playing annually for decades as in-state schools and fellow members of what came to be known as the Pac-12 Conference.

Whether it was the old Pacific Coast Conference or the AAWU (the Athletic Association of Western Universities), the Pac-8 or the Pac-10, USC and Stanford kept playing. Their series was interrupted by World War II and then by the pandemic in the 2020 season. Little did anyone know that a long-term interruption was about to emerge, in the form of both teams leaving a Pac-12 Conference which was about to splinter and die. USC is going to the Big Ten next year, while Stanford will head to the ACC. It’s the end of an era on Saturday night in the Coliseum.

Let’s give you the TV, radio, and streaming information you need, plus some injury notes and other details about this game:

TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-STANFORD

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Additional Streaming: Fox Sports app

USC-STANFORD GAME ANNOUNCERS

Fox Sports will have Tim Brando on play-by-play and Spencer Tillman for color commentary.

USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. Stanford will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows. Pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES

For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL AM 1230 (Barstow, Calif.)

HSRN 95.1 FM / AM 760 (Honolulu, Hawaii)

KSHP AM 1400 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

KJJZ-HD3 102.7 FM (Thousand Palms, Calif.)

GLOBAL STREAMING

Via USC athletics, here are other global streaming outlets for the game:

USC INJURY REPORT

USC linebackers Mason Cobb and Eric Gentry are questionable for this game for USC. As of early Saturday morning, neither player had been definitely cleared to play or ruled out. We will likely know just before game time.

USC-STANFORD PLAYERS TO WATCH

Caleb Williams, viewed by many as the best player in college football, can do something special every time on the field. What will he do next?

Justin Dedich, USC’s center, has struggled in the first few weeks. USC’s offensive line needs a better, cleaner game.

Anthony Lucas and Jack Sullivan are depth pieces on the USC defensive line. How much will they play, and how much of an impact will they make?

Ashton Daniels is Stanford’s quarterback. How much of a test will he give the Trojans’ defense? We looked at Daniels here.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire