USC vs. San Jose State: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Aug. 26, 2023

USC opens its 2023 football season against San Jose State.

We told Mountain West Wire that “The lingering concerns are all on the defensive side of the ball. As long as Caleb Williams and center Justin Dedich are healthy the whole season, the offense should roar. The offense should score at least 30 in every game this season. You’re probably not going to see a 17-point clunker akin to last year at Oregon State. This is a complete offense with a generational talent at quarterback and an elite play-caller at the controls on the sideline.”

The focus this season is on one side of the ball. As we said to Mountain West Wire, “It’s all about Alex Grinch’s defense. Grinch’s one really good season as a defensive coordinator at Oklahoma was in 2020, the pandemic year. We all know that was a weird year in terms of what teams and coaching staffs were able to do. Grinch benefited from other teams’ lack of practice and preparation. He simply has to deliver the goods, or he should be gone. We will see if USC can get 3-and-outs instead of relying on turnovers the way it did last year. It’s prove-it time in Los Angeles.”

Get all the information you need below on how to watch this game or listen on the radio:

TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-SAN JOSE STATE

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: August 26, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Additional Streaming: Pac-12 Now

GAME ANNOUNCERS

Pac-12 Network will have Ted Robinson on play-by-play and Yogi Roth for color commentary.

USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. San Jose State will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. in Los Angeles.

USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES

For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL AM 1230 (Barstow, Calif.)

HSRN 95.1 FM / AM 760 (Honolulu, Hawaii)

KSHP AM 1400 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

KJJZ-HD3 102.7 FM (Thousand Palms, Calif.)

GLOBAL STREAMING

Via USC athletics, here are other global streaming outlets for the game:

INJURY REPORT

Losing defensive line depth is something which can’t repeatedly happen for #USC. Other guys will have to stay healthy. https://t.co/TkGqVX4dmu — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) August 23, 2023

