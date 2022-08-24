USC vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

USC vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Rice (0-0), USC (0-0)

USC vs Rice Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

The Owls know how to grind down the clock.

They were among the best in the nation last season in time of possession, the running game has just enough returning to at least try pounding a little bit against a USC defensive front that has to prove that it’s stronger, and the receiving corps will be a sneaky-good strength early on.

If QB Wiley Green can get enough time to work, he should be able to test the Trojan secondary downs he field and spread it around a bit.

On the other side, the Rice defense is as deep as it has been in several years, it was decent at forcing takeaways, and …

Why USC Will Win

Here we go.

The skill parts are tremendous, the talent level has been raised up several notches from the transfer portal, and Lincoln Riley was a massive upgrade for a program overdue for a next-level head coach.

Yeah, Rice will probably win the time of possession battle by ten minutes, but USC will go fast, fast, fast. It’ll want to make a big splash right away, it should be able to operate with good balance, and the other side will want to make a huge statement.

The underappreciated part of the puzzle should fit right away. Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch should work wonders with the D line right away against a Rice offensive line that has to be far stronger.

What’s Going To Happen

You wanted the show, you got the show.

USC will start fast, get up without a problem, and then the story will be a defense that will try proving that 2021 was just a blip. Rice will generate a few scores, but it won’t have a prayer of keeping up.

USC vs Rice Prediction, Line

USC 45, Rice 10

Line: USC -34.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

USC vs Rice Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

