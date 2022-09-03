USC vs Rice: Game notes and broadcast info for Saturday, Sept. 3

USC plays Rice on Saturday, Sept. 3, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

This is the first game of the 2022 season and the beginning of the Lincoln Riley era at USC. The Trojans should not be seriously threatened by Rice, so it’s an ideal time for Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to give their dramatically reconstructed roster — comprised of many transfers into the program — a test run.

Game Notes:

The most important note to pass along about this game: The weather is expected to be nasty and brutal. Temperatures are supposed to be in the high 90s at kickoff in the Los Angeles Coliseum. This could have a significant effect on substitution patterns and the style of play we will see in this game.

If you plan to attend the game, wear light clothing. You can bring small water bottles to the Coliseum, as many as you want.

The USC Spirit of Troy Marching Band will not wear its full, traditional gear due to the conditions. Be safe, stay hydrated, if you’re in the stadium for a game which will start at 3 p.m. local time in Los Angeles.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: September 3, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Rice at USC injury report:

Tight end Jude Wolfe is out for USC.

Players to watch:

Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey is the younger brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the preseason favorites for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

USC receiver Jordan Addison won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best wide receiver. USC’s Drake London might have won the award had he not gotten injured, but Addison was next in line, ready to win the prestigious prize.

