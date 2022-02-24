USC vs Oregon State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 24

USC vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 24

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: USC (23-4), Oregon State (3-22)

USC vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

You and a few friends could hang 70 on the Oregon State defense.

The Beavers are trying. They’re taking lots of threes, they’re doing a nice job of keeping the turnovers down to a dull roar, and …

They can’t stop anyone, giving up threes in bunches, 76 points per game, and they’re giving up lots and lots and lots of points because everyone is having way too much fun making easy shots.

USC should dominate on the boards, hit close to half of their shots, and crank up the D against the Oregon State offense that’s going to struggle to go on any sort of run to keep up.

Why Oregon State Will Win

USC won 81-71 in the first meeting back in mid-January, but that wasn’t the norm.

This isn’t a high-powered offensive team. It’ll get its points against this Beaver defense, but it’ll also be more than happy to keep things slow and not take any chances.

Oregon State needs to force its way to the free throw line – USC will get hit with plenty of fouls – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State won’t be able to stop USC.

The Beaver offense will struggle to come close to 40% from the field against the Trojan defense, especially because the threes will start flying after an early run.

USC’s offense will be sharp out of the game and will cruise from there.

USC vs Oregon State Prediction, Lines

USC 80, Oregon State 63

Line: USC -11, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

