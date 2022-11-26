USC vs. Notre Dame: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Nov. 26, 2022

USC faces Notre Dame this Saturday in a genuinely big game. A capacity crowd is expected in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the first game of the Marcus Freeman-Lincoln Riley era in the Trojan-Irish rivalry. This is the first Notre Dame visit to Los Angeles since 2018. The teams did not play in the Coliseum in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This is Chris Fowler’s first TV game in the Lincoln Riley era at USC. He and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game, a tangible and real sign of the game’s national importance and a marker of the Trojans’ rise this year under their new head coach.

Get all the information you need on how to watch this game or listen on the radio:

TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-NOTRE DAME

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: November 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

GAME ANNOUNCERS

ABC will have Chris Fowler for play-by-play and Kirk Herbstreit for color commentary.

USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. Notre Dame will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows.

USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES

For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL 1230AM (Barstow, Calif.)

KGU 95.1FM / 760AM (Honolulu, Hawaii)

KSHP 1400AM (Las Vegas, Nev.)

KXPS 1010AM (Palm Springs, Calif.)

INJURY REPORT

USC linebacker Eric Gentry and receiver Mario Williams both played very briefly against UCLA but could not continue. They were not physically ready to play large numbers of snaps. We will see if they are noticeably fitter and can give the Trojans a considerable number of snaps in this game against Notre Dame.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

USC’s offensive line versus Notre Dame’s pass rush.

USC’s maligned special teams units against Notre Dame’s elite special teams units.

Caleb Williams against Marcus Freeman.

USC’s receivers against the Notre Dame secondary.

USC’s defensive line against the Notre Dame rushing attack.

