USC vs. Nevada: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Sept. 2, 2023

The USC Trojans host the Nevada Wolf Pack in what will very likely be the last USC football game to air on Pac-12 Network.

USC could potentially play on Pac-12 Network later this year when the Trojans visit Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears on October 28. However, if that game gets picked up by ESPN or Fox, this game against Nevada on Saturday will indeed mark the final appearance on Pac-12 Network for the Trojans, whose visibility has taken a hit as a result of being on a minimally accessible television outlet.

Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth do a great job calling USC games and other Pac-12 games for Pac-12 Network. The production values are first-rate. The workers who put together Pac-12 Network broadcasts do a superb job. All the personnel who create this television product are excellent. The problem, of course, is the inability of the network to reach a wider audience, which falls on Larry Scott and the Pac-12 CEO Group.

USC gets to say goodbye to all this as it moves along with its season and then goes to the Big Ten next year.

Get all the broadcast information you need below, plus some other USC notes and Pac-12 television reminders:

TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-NEVADA

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: September 2, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Additional Streaming: Pac-12 Now

GAME ANNOUNCERS

Pac-12 Network will have Ted Robinson on play-by-play and Yogi Roth for color commentary.

USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. Nevada will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows. Pregame coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES

For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL AM 1230 (Barstow, Calif.)

HSRN 95.1 FM / AM 760 (Honolulu, Hawaii)

KSHP AM 1400 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

KJJZ-HD3 102.7 FM (Thousand Palms, Calif.)

GLOBAL STREAMING

Via USC athletics, here are other global streaming outlets for the game:

INJURY REPORT

