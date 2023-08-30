USC vs Nevada likely to be Trojans’ last football game on Pac-12 Network

We know this for sure: Saturday’s USC football home game against the Nevada Wolf Pack will be the Trojans’ last home game ever shown on Pac-12 Network. We don’t yet know as an absolute certainty that it’s the last USC football game to be on Pac-12 Network, but it’s more likely than not. This probably will be the last time any USC fan will have to endure Pac-12 Network’s limited visibility and accessibility.

We want to be very clear: The problem with the network is the lack of distribution and accessibility. The actual on-air product of Pac-12 Network is and has been very good.

We wrote:

“One of the especially sad dimensions of the Pac-12 Network story is that the product itself — what you saw on the screen, getting beamed into your home, if you did have access to the P-12 Net — was really very good.

“The problem with Pac-12 Network was never the production quality of a game or studio broadcast. All the people who were responsible for putting a good product on the air did an absolutely fantastic job. The network’s daily work gained industry respect.”

It’s important to make that clear.

Having done that, we turn to the reality that this will be USC’s final home football game on Pac-12 Network. USC fans will be throwing a party to celebrate this occasion. No, really: Tim Prangley, co-host of Trojan Conquest Live and part of the USC postgame show at The Voice of College Football, told us earlier this summer he would be marking the occasion at the Nevada game. It’s a goodbye bash for USC’s liberation from this national burden which has limited the program’s exposure.

See how other USC fans are reacting to the end of the Pac-12 Network reign of error, which is in many ways one more step out of the shadows created by Larry Scott and the Pac-12 CEO Group:

CAN'T WAIT TO SEE IT END

I hate PAC 12 network I live in Florida as Hurricane & USC fan I never can see my Trojans play — Canes (@Matthew08691148) August 28, 2023

SPEAKING FOR MANY TROJANS HERE

@joelklatt– I was looking fwd to watching USC & Caleb Williams and scrolled the listings to find the game to no avail. Perhaps the game is next week, I thought. It hit me today when I saw the score. The PAC-12 network had it, but my TV pkg did not. Hence the move to the Big Ten! — Mark Price (@MarkPPrice) August 27, 2023

LAMENTATIONS

Good to know Pac-12 Network placed a quality effort into a good broadcast team. Too bad that same top effort wasn't matched in distribution of the network. Most of nation missed a great performance by USC's freshman RB. — Mike Lewis 1🕊️15🕊️41 (@Mikeysurf) August 27, 2023

THE PUNCHES KEEP COMING

Wait, USC played football? I wasn't sure the PAC even played football as I never see them on TV and it's been forever and a day since they were in the CFP. No worries I'll enjoy their games against Rutgers, Northwestern and Minnesota next year. — P.S. Doff (@PSDoff1) August 27, 2023

REALITY FOR MANY USC FANS

Big Ten network is on all TV providers…including all TV streaming services. Pac-12 is only on 2-3 carriers, and Sling/Fubo as streamers. I can find Big Ten network anywhere. Pac-12 has horrible coverage, and I couldn't watch USC this weekend. — The Happy Spud (@spud_happy) August 28, 2023

THE SAD HISTORY

In 2018 ESPN offered to buy PAC-12 Network. Deal would’ve locked schools into a Grant of Rights into 2030s similar to what ACC has currently. USC & UCLA would’ve been locked in. Pac-12 schools rejected it thinking they were getting a huge payday on this next media deal. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Friend of the Program (@TheFOTP) August 29, 2023

FRUSTRATION

The crazy thing is I can’t even find the full game on YouTube because they keep copy right striking it. USC plays on the PAC-12 network this week too. Guess they don’t want the rest of the nation watching USC yet lol — Paul (@PaulVarnell93) August 29, 2023

PEOPLE WANT TO SEE MORE OF ZACHARIAH BRANCH!

We need a football version of eminent domain to seize the PAC-12 network. Gotta watch the rest of these USC games. https://t.co/dP0L2QlRLi — Let Joe Cook (@burrow_time) August 27, 2023

OUTSIDERS REMAIN CONFUSED

Am I the only person wondering why the PAC-12 Network is featuring USC? I get it was the only game for that conference, but damn. — Michael Francis (@StarPower1233) August 27, 2023

PEOPLE WHO USE HULU ARE OUT OF LUCK

Sorry for any upset! Tonight's USC game is being streamed on the Pac-12 Network. While we currently don't have the streaming rights to that channel, we'll be sure to pass along your interest to our teams. If there's anything else we can assist with, please let us know! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) August 27, 2023

SPORTS BETTORS WISH THEY HAD PAC-12 NETWORK

Despite the score, there’s still a lot to be decided in the last 5 mins of this USC game….shame it’s on PAC 12 network and no one can watch — Mike Carver (@CarverHigh_) August 27, 2023

HOW IT ALL FELL APART

Can’t believe this conference was unable to market its product into a new deal… Oh wait, no I’m not. Seriously, they absolutely butchered their media when the Big 12 spurned them. Truly did it to themselves and it makes me sad because I will miss the conference. — Russ (@rustymac26) August 27, 2023

ZING!

Wanted to watch San Jose State vs. USC. However, it is on the PAC-12 Network, sport’s answer to the witness protection problem — Jim Bloom (@jamesabloom) August 27, 2023

END OF AN ERA -- AND ERROR

Bro I can’t wait to never watch a usc game on pac 12 network again — Jordan Alexander (@jordanrulesTSP) August 27, 2023

SO SAY WE ALL

I wish this game was on a network we all get and not one that sadly will die when teams like USC leave the PAC-12 https://t.co/X2XKOFNceS — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) August 27, 2023

ARIZONA PERSPECTIVE

You know the PAC 12 is garbage when NO bars in Tempe have the PAC12 network to watch the USC game.. — Cameron Carder (@cpcarder) August 27, 2023

THE ABSURDITY OF IT ALL

So USC is the 6th ranked team in country and crown jewel of the Pac 12. The Pac 12 Network is a channel I have never been able to get on any cable provider on the east coast or even buy the stream ever. So USC is on the P12N while national game is UMass/NMst. Good riddance Pac 12 — Ed Jones (@EdTheStatMan) August 27, 2023

COULD SOON BE THE PAC-2

USC vs San Jose only available on PAC-12 network is exactly why it’s the PAC-4 now — Mackswell (@Bay_Maxwell415) August 27, 2023

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HAD MORE EXPOSURE THAN USC DID

@Pac12Podcast All the info you need to know that the Pac-12 was doomed. That's San Diego Mater Dei playing Carlsbad on ESPN2 BTW, while USC is on P12 Network. pic.twitter.com/P6PBn89LRl — Weltschmerz Backpfeifengesicht (@Sheitheed) August 27, 2023

NOT ASKING TOO MUCH

Nah but Forreal what am I doing wrong to find PAC 12 network. I just want to watch USC San Jose State lol. pic.twitter.com/k2VLQ1H4o1 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) August 27, 2023

YOU MUST BE NEW AROUND HERE

I was like alright lemme check in on the USC game and lmao tf is the PAC 12 network and why is it not available anywhere? — Juni (@JuJuLockhrt) August 27, 2023

WELL, SIR, IT WON'T EXIST MUCH LONGER

I legit did not know the PAC-12 network still existed until trying to find this USC game a minute ago. — Alex Robbins (@awrobbins) August 27, 2023

OUCH

In retrospect, maybe it’s a good thing that USC is on the Pac-12 network tonight so the entire world can’t see that their defense still looks like absolute garbage. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) August 27, 2023

PAINFUL

I’m in Los Angeles and I can watch Minnesota Women’s Volleyball play Baylor on Big 10 Network, but can’t watch USC play San Jose State on PAC 12 Network for those wondering why the PAC 12 is crumbling….. — Dale. (@dabfordale) August 27, 2023

REMINDER ABOUT LOS ANGELES SPORTS FANS: IT'S HARD TO WATCH THE DODGERS, TOO

i haven't been able to (legally) watch dodger games, in los angeles, for a decade. — Noel (@noeljaboy) August 27, 2023

USC UNLIKELY TO BE ON PAC-12 NETWORK EVER AGAIN, BUT THERE'S A SLIGHT CHANCE

There is only one remaining USC game which might have a slight chance of being on Pac-12 Network: USC at California on October 28 in Berkeley. USC could be favored by 35 points heading into that game, and the big networks might not pick it up. However, later in the season, the odds are that one of the main networks will want to show the Trojans, especially if they are still alive in the push for a College Football Playoff berth.

ARIZONA GAME PICKED UP BY ESPN/DISNEY

ESPN/Disney has picked up the rights to the October 7 USC-Arizona home game, so that will definitely not be a Pac-12 Network game. It’s why USC-Nevada is guaranteed to be the last USC home game on Pac-12 Network. Only the Cal game could migrate to Pac-12 Network. No other USC home game is a realistic possibility.

OCTOBER 28 PAC-12 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

OCTOBER 28 OPTIONS

Washington State-Arizona State is the October 28 Pac-12 game most likely to be on Pac-12 Network. Washington-Stanford could also be on the network. Oregon State-Arizona is another possibility.

COACH PRIME RULES OUT USC-COLORADO ON SEPTEMBER 30

USC at Colorado on September 30 might be a huge blowout, but it won’t be on Pac-12 Network. ESPN or Fox will want to get Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, against Lincoln Riley on national television. With ESPN getting the October 7 USC game versus Arizona, it’s likely that Fox will pick up USC-Colorado on September 30.

OFF WEEK WILL BUILD AN APPETITE FOR USC ON SEPTEMBER 23

USC doesn’t play on September 16, so a network other than Pac-12 Network will want to show the Trojans on September 23 at Arizona State.

We repeat ourselves: October 28 at Cal is the only possible Pac-12 Network game left for USC. Every remaining USC home game after this Saturday’s Nevada game will be shown on a channel other than Pac-12 Network. This really is the end of an era on September 2 in the Coliseum.

USC POSTGAME SHOW WILL CELEBRATE

