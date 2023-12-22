USC vs. Louisville: Odds and how to watch the 2023 Holiday Bowl

DirecTV has just been announced as the title sponsor for the 2023 Holiday Bowl.

Two-thirds of the Pac-12 teams are bowl-eligible in 2023, including the USC Trojans (7-5). A year after losing the Cotton Bowl to Tulane, the Trojans won their first six games in a row to earn bowl eligibility as early as possible and will play in the Holiday Bowl this season.

The Trojans' 6-0 start preceded a rough second half of the regular season. USC's 48-20 loss on the road to No. 16 Notre Dame in Week 7 was the first tough loss for the Trojans. Subsequent losses to Utah on a last-second field goal, Pac-12 championship game teams No. 2 Washington and No. 8 Oregon, and a 38-20 loss to rival UCLA in the regular season finale made for a disappointing second year under coach Lincoln Riley.

On the other side of the Holiday Bowl, Louisville was one of the surprises of the 2023 season. The No. 15 Cardinals (10-3) won five straight to open the season and then knocked off Notre Dame in Week 6 for one of the most impressive wins of the season. A surprise loss to Pitt a week later put a big damper on the Cardinals' playoff hopes but Louisville responded with four straight wins.

A loss to Kentucky in the Governor's Cup all but ended the Cardinals' College Football Playoff hopes. A 16-6 loss to No. 4 Florida State in the ACC title game and the Seminoles being kept out of the playoff ensured Louisville wouldn't make the Orange Bowl. Instead, they're heading to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl.

Despite decades of history, the Holiday Bowl is the first time USC and Louisville will meet in college football. This is Louisville's first appearance in this game and USC's fourth.

Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. USC: odds, betting lines

The Louisville Cardinals are favorites to defeat the USC Trojans, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Spread: Louisville (-7.5)

Moneyline: Louisville (-300); USC (+240)

Over/under: 57.5

Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. USC: TV channel, Streaming

The Holiday Bowl is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m., ET, on December 27, 2023, and will be airing on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

2023 bowl game schedule

