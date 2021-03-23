USC vs. Kansas in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis

USC guard Tahj Eaddy, right, protects the ball from Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of Monday's game. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Since the last time No. 6 USC went to the Sweet 16 in 2007, the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks have been eight times, winning a national championship and playing in three Final Fours. These programs live in different stratospheres, but that doesn't mean that these teams will Monday night.

In the last game of the NCAA men's tournament first weekend, the Trojans (23-7) will be trying to take their first big step toward national relevance in almost 15 years. Having a projected top-3 NBA draft pick in Evan Mobley drew eyes to the Galen Center, but a win over Kansas (21-8) in the round of 32 will keep them focused on what Andy Enfield is building in Los Angeles.

USC 40, Kansas 21 (halftime)

USC is absolutely dominating Kansas in the NCAA tournament. Let that sink in.

USC 36, Kansas 21 (1:38 1st)

Pretty sure Eric Mobley just smiled through his mask on that step-back three from Isaiah Mobley. Wow.

USC 33, Kansas 21 (3:13 1st)

This just hasn't been a vintage Bill Self Kansas team all season. The Jayhawks really lack a leader at the point guard spot. To be honest, it's a testament to Self's coaching ability that KU earned a No. 3 seed. The only reason KU is still in it is USC's turnovers.

I remember talking with Andy Enfield about Isaiah Mobley the year before he made it to campus. Andy talked about his ability to play inside-out. It's taken a while, but something seems to have clicked for him confidence wise at the right time.

D33P THR3AT@MobleyIsaiah with three 3s for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/KR8FfwXTL7 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 23, 2021

USC 23, Kansas 12 (6:23 1st)

Are you kidding me? Isaiah Mobley is backing up all the words that were included about him this week in national outlets writing about the Mobley Brothers, that's for sure.

Mobley already has nine points off three three-pointers and his freshman brother, Evan, has five points.

USC 12, Kansas 5 (11:57 1st)

Isaiah Mobley adding dependable three-point shooting could really raise the ceiling for USC in this tournament. To have two big guys that have to be respected from deep will open up driving lanes for everyone and make floor spacing easier.

USC 12, Kansas 3 (12:43 1st)

USC is off to a fast start thanks, in part, to Isaiah Mobley. He already has six points off a pair of three pointers in addition to four rebounds.

Kansas is 1-11 from the field and is getting dominated by USC on the offensive boards so far.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.