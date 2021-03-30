USC vs. Gonzaga in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis

Gonzaga's Drew Timme drives to the basket during the first quarter against USC on Tuesday. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Sixth-seeded USC looks to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1954 with an upset win over top-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament Elite Eight on Tuesday.

Gonzaga 23, USC 8 (11:28 1st)

USC can't stop Drew Timme. The Bulldogs' standout forward is already up to 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. He's also been a pest on defense for Gonzaga, which has forced five turnovers. The Trojans also have been outrebounded 10-3 and is shooting a meager 30 percent from the field — compared to Gonzaga's 61 percent.

Gonzaga 17, USC 4 (14:27 1st)

It's been a turnover-fest for the Trojans. USC has five turnovers and can't do anything to contain Drew Timme, who already has nine points. Andy Enfield calls another timeout as he tries to get USC to find some sort of offensive rhythm.

Referee taken off on stretcher

Referee Bert Smith collapsed on the court and was tended to by medical trainers and staff before getting up and being taken away on a stretcher. He was shown on TV talking to EMTs as they moved him off the court. After about a 10-minute delay, the game has resume with 15:44 left in the first half. A reserve official, William Henderson, has taken over Smith.

Referee Bert Smith just collapsed during Gonzaga vs. USC game. 🙏pic.twitter.com/CYE1uzBcya — . (@_CoronaLime_) March 30, 2021

Replays showed Smith falling backward and hitting his head on the court. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore later reported that Smith was feeling light-headed before he collapsed. He is stable condition, Steratore said.

Gonzaga 7, USC 0 (18:13 1st)

USC has gotten off to a bad start. The Trojans opened with three turnovers and have struggled to corral Gonzaga in the paint in the opening minutes. USC coach Andy Enfield called a timeout after Jalen Suggs made a layup to give the top-seeded Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

Trojans will have to curb the mistakes if they want to keep their incredible NCAA run going. Gonzaga, so far, doesn't look flustered at all playing on the Elite Eight stage.

Pregame warmup

No two tournament teams have been more dominant than USC and Gonzaga. In their quest to become the first undefeated champion since Indiana in 1976, the Bulldogs have won their first three tournament games by an average of more than 25 points. The Trojans have nearly matched that pace, winning by an average of more than 21.

Both have relied on balance to rout the opposition. But while Gonzaga and its trio of All-Americans have ridden that approach to a perfect 29-0 record this season, winning all but one of those games by double digits, USC (25-7) has just recently found its stride. A month ago, no one would have anticipated the Trojans, who ranked among the worst three-point shooting teams in the Pac-12, knocking down almost 51% of their attempts from deep during the first three rounds.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.