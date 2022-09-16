USC vs. Fresno State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet, and more

The USC Trojans play the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The Football Power Index (FPI) says the Trojans have a 90 percent chance of defeating the Bulldogs on Saturday.

USC, No. 7 in the AP Poll, aims to go 3-0 to start the 2022 season. USC’s defense will have to rack up turnovers again to get stops, because Jake Haener and the Fresno State offense are loaded. Cal transfer Nikko Remigio has a team-leading 200 receiving yards on 15 receptions for the Bulldogs. Jalen Cropper has racked up 146 receiving yards, hauling in 15 passes this year. Slot receiver Josh Kelly has seven receptions for 134 yards.

Shane Lee and this USC defense will have to work hard. Jeff Tedford’s Fresno State offense will try to bounce back after plenty of missed opportunities against the Oregon State Beavers last weekend.

Here are odds and notes for USC-Fresno State, plus odds for the other Pac-12 football games this weekend at BetMGM.

How To Watch The Game

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 19: Chris McFoy #82 of the USC Trojans tries to make a catch under pressure from Marcus McCauley #17 of the Fresno State Bulldogs during the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, Sept. 17

Time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox

Game odds, point spread, betting lines

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 and Miller Moss #7 of the USC Trojans during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: USC -11

Money line: USC -450 / Fresno State: +340

Over-under: 74

USC-Fresno State Injury Report

Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive end David Perales (99) reacts after the Bulldogs made a defensive stop on third down against the UNLV Rebels in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

USC

DB Briton Allen (day to day — DTD – Knee injury), PK Garth White (DTD – Undisclosed), DB Adonis Otey (DTD – Undisclosed), OL Jason Rodriguez (DTD – Undisclosed), LB Chris Thompson Jr. (DTD – Undisclosed), DB Joshua Jackson Jr. (DTD – Undisclosed), DL Domani Jackson (DTD – Knee), DL De’jon Benton (DTD – Arm), QB Mo Hasan (Out Indefinitely – Achilles), and TE Jude Wolfe (Out Indefinitely – Foot).

Fresno State

No injuries to report

News and Notes

Oct 12, 2019; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford looks on in the first quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Former Pac-12 coach Jeff Tedford who is now head honcho at Fresno State was at Cal from 2002-2012 with a 82-57 record.

Tedford is 26-14 at Fresno State. He coached there previously, took time off for health reasons, and is now back with the program. Tedford is a QB guru and he has fifth-year senior Jake Haener playing at the top of his game.

Haener has completed 74.7 percent of his passes and racked up 737 passing yards against Cal Poly and Oregon State.

Offense won’t be a problem for Tedford’s team. The challenge is stopping the dynamic USC offense led by Lincoln Riley, Jordan Addison and Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams is a legitimate Heisman Trophy finalist this season and has only 10 incompletions. In 2022, he has posted 590 passing yards and six touchdowns entering this matchup. Receiver Jordan Addison has recorded 12 catches for 226 yards and 4 touchdowns. We may have a true shootout in L.A. late Saturday night.

Advice and Prediction

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (70) points at wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

USC running back Travis Dye is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has 165 total yards, creating a good balance within Riley’s hyped offensive scheme. The X-factor in this game will be the Trojans’ run game. Caleb Williams, Austin Jones, Travis Dye and Raleek Brown will all do damage on the ground. I’m looking for USC to run for over 200 yards in the Coli Saturday night.

USC ranks second in the nation in scoring (53.5 points per game), while Fresno State’s passing offense ranks ninth in the nation in yards (368.5 per game). Quarterback Jake Haener could be among the top quarterbacks USC faces all season, but I believe USC wins the “West Coast after dark” matchup.

USC beats Fresno State, 52-35.

USC covers and goes 3-0.

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

More Pac-12 football betting lines: BYU-Oregon

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Oregon -3

Money line: Oregon -175 / BYU: +145

Over-under: 58

Michigan State-Washington betting lines

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer hugs defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) following a 45-20 Washington victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Washington -3

Money line: Washington -175 / Michigan State: +145

Over-under: 57

San Diego State-Utah betting lines

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Utah -21

Money line: Utah -2000 / San Diego State: +1000

Over-under: 49

South Alabama-UCLA betting lines

Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) moves out to pass against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: UCLA -16

Money line: UCLA -650 / South Alabama: +450

Over-under: 60

Colorado State-Washington State betting lines

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert sings the school fight song after defeating the Idaho Vandals at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Washington State -17

Money line: Washington State -800 / Colorado State: +550

Over-under: 54

Colorado-Minnesota betting lines

Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell calls a time out n the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Minnesota -27

Money line: Minnesota -10000 / Colorado: +1600

Over-under: 47

Cal-Notre Dame betting lines

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; California Golden Bears coach Justin Wilcox speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Notre Dame -11

Money line: Notre Dame -450 / Cal: +340

Over-under: 41

Eastern Michigan-Arizona State betting lines

Oct 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards during a time out against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Arizona State -20

Money line: Arizona State -1400 / Eastern Michigan: +800

Over-under: 56

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire