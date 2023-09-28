USC vs. Colorado: How to watch Week 5 game plus odds, injury news, and 2023 schedules

No. 6 USC became the first Pac-12 team with two conference wins in 2023 with a 42-28 win over Arizona State. The offense keeps humming behind defending Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams who totaled five touchdowns in the win over the Sun Devils.

Meanwhile, Colorado is out of the top 25 after a 42-6 loss to No. 9 Oregon on the road in Eugene. It's the first loss of the season for the Buffaloes in their first season under coach Deion Sanders.

Both teams have generated storylines this fall. USC for revoking and then restoring a reporter's access to the team. Colorado for basically anything Sanders says. And drawing a celebrity crowd to Buffaloes games. And becoming the hottest ticket in college football.

Sanders was typically candid ahead of this week's showdown with the Trojans, calling the USC squad a Goliath to the Buffaloes' David.

"You’ve got to understand David’s got to have a Goliath," Sanders said at a press conference Tuesday. "If David don’t have a Goliath, he don’t get to use his stones."

The two teams will face off at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. in front of a sold-out crowd. Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pre-game show will be in Boulder for the third time in 2023.

How to watch No. 6 USC vs. Colorado, TV and streaming:

Colorado will host No. 6 USC at Folsom Field with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m., ET, on Fox. It'll be streaming on the Fox Sports app.

Notable football players and injury news:

Trojans WR Raleek Brown is questionable

Buffaloes DB Shilo Sanders is questionable

Buffaloes CB Travis Hunter is out for the game

Buffaloes DB Myles Slusher is questionable

Buffaloes WR Xavier Weaver is questionable

Buffaloes TE Louis Passarello is out

Defense: Tackling remains touchy issue for No. 8 USC after struggling in road opener

NCAA Odds Week 5: No. 6 USC vs. Colorado lines and betting trends:

The Trojans are favored for the win over the Buffaloes in Boulder, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread Favorite: USC (-21.5)

Moneyline: USC (-1400), Colorado (+800)

Total: 73.5 points

USC Trojans football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 0: Sat. 08/26: USC 56-28 San Jose State Final

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: USC 66-14 Nevada Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: USC 56-10 Stanford Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Bye

Week 4: Sat 09/23: USC 42-28 Arizona State Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: USC at Colorado, 12 p.m., ET, Fox

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: USC vs. Arizona, 10:30 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: USC at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ET, NBC/Peacock

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: USC vs. Utah, TBD

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: USC at California, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: USC vs. Washington, TBD

Week 11: Sat 11/11: USC at Oregon, TBD

Week 12: Sat 11/18: USC vs. UCLA, TBD

Colorado Buffaloes football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Colorado 45-42 TCU Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Colorado 36-14 Nebraska Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Colorado 43-35 Colorado State Final

Week 4: Sat 09/23: Colorado 6-42 Oregon Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Colorado vs. USC, 12 p.m., ET, Fox

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Colorado at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., ET, Pac-12 Networks

Week 7: Fri. 10/13: Colorado vs. Stanford, 10 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Colorado at UCLA, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Colorado vs. Oregon State, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD

Week 12: Fri. 11/17: Colorado at Washington State, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Colorado at Utah, TBD

