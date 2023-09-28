USC vs. Colorado: How to watch Week 5 game plus odds, injury news, and 2023 schedules
No. 6 USC became the first Pac-12 team with two conference wins in 2023 with a 42-28 win over Arizona State. The offense keeps humming behind defending Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams who totaled five touchdowns in the win over the Sun Devils.
Meanwhile, Colorado is out of the top 25 after a 42-6 loss to No. 9 Oregon on the road in Eugene. It's the first loss of the season for the Buffaloes in their first season under coach Deion Sanders.
Both teams have generated storylines this fall. USC for revoking and then restoring a reporter's access to the team. Colorado for basically anything Sanders says. And drawing a celebrity crowd to Buffaloes games. And becoming the hottest ticket in college football.
Sanders was typically candid ahead of this week's showdown with the Trojans, calling the USC squad a Goliath to the Buffaloes' David.
"You’ve got to understand David’s got to have a Goliath," Sanders said at a press conference Tuesday. "If David don’t have a Goliath, he don’t get to use his stones."
The two teams will face off at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. in front of a sold-out crowd. Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pre-game show will be in Boulder for the third time in 2023.
Let’s go Buffs! 🦬
Come join the crew at the BEST pregame party in CFB🎉 pic.twitter.com/FRBzDtug5a
— Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 27, 2023
How to watch No. 6 USC vs. Colorado, TV and streaming:
Colorado will host No. 6 USC at Folsom Field with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m., ET, on Fox. It'll be streaming on the Fox Sports app.
How to watch: Click here to sign up for a FuboTV subscription
Notable football players and injury news:
Trojans WR Raleek Brown is questionable
Buffaloes DB Shilo Sanders is questionable
Buffaloes CB Travis Hunter is out for the game
Buffaloes DB Myles Slusher is questionable
Buffaloes WR Xavier Weaver is questionable
Buffaloes TE Louis Passarello is out
Defense: Tackling remains touchy issue for No. 8 USC after struggling in road opener
NCAA Odds Week 5: No. 6 USC vs. Colorado lines and betting trends:
The Trojans are favored for the win over the Buffaloes in Boulder, according to the BetMGM odds.
Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.
Spread Favorite: USC (-21.5)
Moneyline: USC (-1400), Colorado (+800)
Total: 73.5 points
USC Trojans football 2023 schedule and results:
Week 0: Sat. 08/26: USC 56-28 San Jose State Final
Week 1: Sat. 09/02: USC 66-14 Nevada Final
Week 2: Sat. 09/09: USC 56-10 Stanford Final
Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Bye
Week 4: Sat 09/23: USC 42-28 Arizona State Final
Week 5: Sat. 09/30: USC at Colorado, 12 p.m., ET, Fox
Week 6: Sat. 10/07: USC vs. Arizona, 10:30 p.m., ET, ESPN
Week 7: Sat. 10/14: USC at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ET, NBC/Peacock
Week 8: Sat. 10/21: USC vs. Utah, TBD
Week 9: Sat. 10/28: USC at California, TBD
Week 10: Sat. 11/04: USC vs. Washington, TBD
Week 11: Sat 11/11: USC at Oregon, TBD
Week 12: Sat 11/18: USC vs. UCLA, TBD
Colorado Buffaloes football 2023 schedule and results:
Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Colorado 45-42 TCU Final
Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Colorado 36-14 Nebraska Final
Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Colorado 43-35 Colorado State Final
Week 4: Sat 09/23: Colorado 6-42 Oregon Final
Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Colorado vs. USC, 12 p.m., ET, Fox
Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Colorado at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., ET, Pac-12 Networks
Week 7: Fri. 10/13: Colorado vs. Stanford, 10 p.m., ET, ESPN
Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye
Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Colorado at UCLA, TBD
Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Colorado vs. Oregon State, TBD
Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD
Week 12: Fri. 11/17: Colorado at Washington State, TBD
Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Colorado at Utah, TBD
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where to watch USC at Colorado: Kickoff time schedules, injuries, odds