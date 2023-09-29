USC vs. Colorado: Stream, injury reports, picks, and broadcast info for Sept. 30, 2023
It’s here: USC versus Colorado. Fox Big Noon Saturday is in Boulder for the second time this season, the third time for any Colorado game in the month of September. Colorado’s September 2 game at TCU was a Big Noon game. Then Big Noon Saturday went to Boulder on September 9 versus Nebraska. Now the Big Noon franchise is back in Boulder for the USC Trojans on the last day of September. Everyone wants a piece of Coach Prime and the Colorado media circus.
USC hasn’t played a game earlier than 3:30 p.m. Pacific time this season. That was the Nevada game on September 2. Now the Trojans — after playing late-night games in Weeks 2 (Stanford) and Week 4 (Arizona State) — play a 9 a.m. Pacific time game in Boulder. It will be fascinating to see if the body-clock component of this game throws USC off balance, or if the Trojans show they’re ready for breakfast in Boulder with the Buffaloes. Be sure to follow Buffaloes Wire for full coverage of this game.
Here’s all the media information you need about Saturday’s game, including game predictions and a lot more in Week 5 of the Pac-12 football season:
TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-COLORADO
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: September 30, 2023
Time: 12:10 p.m. ET, 9:10 a.m. PT
TV Channel: Fox
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Additional Streaming: Fox Sports app
GAME ANNOUNCERS
Fox will have Gus Johnson on play-by-play and Joel Klatt for color commentary.
USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES
Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. Colorado will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows. Pregame coverage begins at 7 a.m. in Los Angeles.
That’s right: 7 a.m. in L.A.
Set your alarm if needed.
USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES
For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:
KSZL AM 1230 (Barstow, Calif.)
HSRN 95.1 FM/AM 760 (Honolulu, Hawaii)
KSHP AM 1400 (Las Vegas, Nev.)
KJJZ-HD3 102.7 FM (Thousand Palms, Calif.)
GLOBAL STREAMING
Via USC athletics, here are other global streaming outlets for the game:
FOX BIG NOON KICKOFF
Fox Big Noon Kickoff, the two-hour pregame show, will start at 10 a.m. Eastern and 7 a.m. Pacific from Boulder, previewing USC-Colorado.
PAC-12 FOOTBALL TV SCHEDULE FOR SEPTEMBER 30
Arizona State at Cal: noon Pacific, Pac-12 Network
Oregon at Stanford: 3:30 p.m. Pacific, Pac-12 Network
Washington at Arizona: 7 p.m. Pacific, Pac-12 Network
PAC-12 PICKS FOR WEEK 5: DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE
Don Smalley’s picks:
Oregon State over Utah
USC over Colorado
Cal over Arizona State
Oregon over Stanford
Washington over Arizona
ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE
Zachary Neel’s picks:
Utah over Oregon State
USC over Colorado
Cal over Arizona State
Oregon over Stanford
Washington over Arizona
MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE
Matt Wadleigh’s picks:
Oregon State over Utah
USC over Colorado
Cal over Arizona State
Oregon over Stanford
Washington over Arizona
DON JAMES, TROJANS WIRE
Don James’ picks:
Oregon State over Utah
USC over Colorado
Cal over Arizona State
Oregon over Stanford
Washington over Arizona
MILES DWYER, DUCKS WIRE
Miles Dwyer’s picks:
Oregon State over Utah
USC over Colorado
Cal over Arizona State
Oregon over Stanford
Washington over Arizona
JACK CARLOUGH, BUFFALOES WIRE
Jack Carlough’s picks:
Utah over Oregon State
USC over Colorado
Arizona State over Cal
Oregon over Stanford
Washington over Arizona
MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE
Matt Zemek’s picks:
Oregon State over Utah
USC over Colorado
Arizona State over Cal
Oregon over Stanford
Washington over Arizona
IAN HEST, TROJANS WIRED PODCAST CO-HOST AND PRODUCER
Ian Hest’s picks:
Oregon State over Utah
USC over Colorado
Cal over Arizona State
Oregon over Stanford
Washington over Arizona