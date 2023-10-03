USC vs. Colorado rating paled in comparison to Oregon Ducks game vs. Buffs

A week ago, it was Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks who were thanking the Colorado Buffaloes and acknowledging that, because of the increased exposure that head coach Deion Sanders brings to the game of college football, they were to benefit.

We thought that it would be Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans who were thanking Coach Prime this week for that same ratings bump that came with playing the Buffs, but it didn’t quite play out that way.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the game between the Trojans and Buffaloes — a 48-41 win for USC — gained just 7.24 million viewers on FOX, making it the most-watched game of the Week 5 slate. However, it failed to surpass the rating record for the 2023 season that was set a week ago at 10.03 million viewers during the game between Oregon and Colorado.

This marks the third week in a row that the Buffs were part of the highest-rated game of the week, with their double-overtime thriller against Colorado State in Week 4 setting the season record for 9.3 million viewers on ESPN in a late-night window. It is also the fourth time in five weeks that Colorado has had the most-watched game of the week.

However, this game between CU and USC was the lowest-watched Buffaloes’ game of the year, which comes as a major surprise, since it was against arguably the most popular national opponent in the Trojans.

Despite that, the impact that Coach Prime is having on college football is tangible, and it’s great for the sport. We should all be thanking him for that.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire