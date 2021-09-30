USC vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

USC vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: USC (2-2), Colorado (1-3)

USC vs Colorado Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

The USC passing game still works, and the Colorado offense doesn’t.

The Trojans can’t get the ground attack going over the last few weeks, and no matter who’s throwing the ball, the production is there with 754 yards over the last two weeks to make up for the other issues.

Colorado could run in the loss to Minnesota, couldn’t throw in the loss to Arizona State, and hasn’t thrown for over 100 yards in any of the last three games and only 102 against Northern Colorado. The Buffs are among the worst in the country in total offense, passing efficiency, and scoring.

USC has this if it just puts a few points on the board.

Why Colorado Will Win

The defense has been able to make things interesting.

It got rolled over by Minnesota, but the pass defense was fine. It almost did enough to pull off what would’ve been a shocking win over Texas A&M, and it’s been able to grind things down just enough to keep things close – at least for a while.

For all of the good things USC is doing, it’s not pushing the ball down the field on offense, and the defense isn’t doing anything to get into the backfield. At the very least, the Colorado O will have time to work.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado will fight the good fight, but the offense just isn’t working.

USC will sputter along, it’ll start slow, and then it’ll all kick in just enough to pull away early in the second half. The Buffs won’t be able to keep up any sort of a pace.

USC vs Colorado Prediction, Line

USC 27, Colorado 16

Line: USC -7.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

