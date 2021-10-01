USC vs. Colorado: College football betting picks, odds and analysis

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis throws before he is sacked by Oregon State linebacker Riley Sharp during the Trojans' loss on Sept. 25. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Maybe it was the firing of Clay Helton. Maybe it was the eye-opening performance from Jaxson Dart. Whatever it was that interrupted the status quo enough for USC to dominate Washington State on the road was simply not there against Oregon State. The Beavers won in the Coliseum for the first time since 1960 and put the Trojans’ bowl hopes in serious jeopardy.

USC is more than a touchdown favorite this week in Boulder for a bright and early 11 a.m. PT kickoff. This is basically a must-win game if the Trojans want to get to six wins, as there are three ranked teams left on the schedule, plus road games in Tempe and Berkeley. The only other obvious favorite role for the Trojans will be against Arizona on Oct. 30.

Does anybody trust USC to take care of business here?

USC running back Keaontay Ingram tries to break through the Oregon State defense during the Trojans' loss on Sept. 25. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

After scoring 35 points in the season opener against Northern Colorado, the Buffaloes have scored only 20 points in three games against FBS competition. That includes a shutout at the hands of a Minnesota team that just lost to Bowling Green as a 30-plus-point favorite.

By comparison, USC scored 27 points in last week’s losing effort against Oregon State. Kedon Slovis threw for 355 yards but also threw three interceptions, though two of them came in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. Even with the potency of the passing game, the inability to run the ball has USC 60th in the country at 5.89 yards per play.

USC's defense remains the bigger issue. Oregon State rushed for 6.3 yards per carry and Chance Nolan completed 15 of 19 passes with four touchdown throws and two interceptions. The Trojans rank 107th nationally with 6.21 yards per play allowed.

Story continues

If the defense can’t stop Colorado, raise every red flag you have, and not the ones in a hue of cardinal red. The bright red ones that are a cry for help. Colorado has managed just 4.1 yards per play this season. This is an extremely limited offense with one passing touchdown from Brendon Lewis and a lackluster running game. The total of 51 when USC’s last three games have seen 70, 59, and 72 points is a good indicator of where the Buffaloes are offensively.

Of course, we also thought Stanford and Oregon State would be limited offensively and the Cardinal had over seven yards per play and the Beavers had 7.6 YPP against USC.

With the early start in elevation and a USC program teetering on the precipice of a rebuild, being ready for this game seems like a long shot.

The Trojans might ultimately win and cover the spread, but Colorado +4 in the first half is the bet.

Pick: Colorado Buffaloes 1st Half +4

VSiN’s morning show “Follow The Money” with Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard is now on Spectrum SportsNet Monday-Friday from 6-9 a.m. PDT. Be sure to Tune in or listen anytime at VSiN.com.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.