USC vs. Cal: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Nov. 5, 2022

USC hosts Cal on Saturday night, in what should be the last 7:30 p.m. local time kickoff on a Saturday this season.

You’re not going to have the UCLA game start at 7:30. Next week is a 6:30 kick against Colorado on a Friday. The Notre Dame game won’t be a late kick. This is the last one.

Cal comes into town with just one Pac-12 win.

“They scored just nine points against Washington State,” we wrote earlier this week about the Golden Bears. “They scored just 21 points against a Washington defense which has given up 39 or more points multiple times this season.

“If you listen to Cal Golden Bear expert Jake Curtis at The Voice of College Football, you will get a complete evaluation of the Cal football program. The two big flaws which transcend all others in Berkeley: the offensive line and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.”

Here is the TV, radio and streaming information on Saturday’s game:

TV, LIVE STREAM, START TIME FOR USC-CAL

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: November 5, 2022

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

GAME ANNOUNCERS

ESPN will have Dave Pasch for play-by-play and Dusty Dvoracek for color commentary, with Tom Luginbill providing sideline reporting and additional analysis.

USC FLAGSHIP RADIO BROADCAST IN LOS ANGELES

Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC vs. Cal will air on AM 790 KABC, complete with pregame and postgame shows.

USC RADIO OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES

For USC fans who live outside Los Angeles, the game can be heard on various affiliates of the Trojan Radio Network:

KSZL 1230AM (Barstow, Calif.)

KGU 95.1FM / 760AM (Honolulu, Hawaii)

KSHP 1400AM (Las Vegas, Nev.)

KXPS 1010AM (Palm Springs, Calif.)

INJURY REPORT

A lot of important USC players did not play last week against Arizona. One should expect some, but not all, of those players to play against Cal.

We should get a better idea roughly 30 to 90 minutes before kickoff. Follow the USC reporters and beat writers you trust to provide on-sight observations and information from the Coliseum. We will keep you posted on those developments here at Trojans Wire.

Story continues

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

This game comes down to Cal’s defensive line against USC’s offensive line. Cal has a decent defense. It held Washington under 30 points a few weeks ago. That was a very impressive effort. If Cal can limit USC’s offensive output, this game could become a lot more competitive than many think. It starts with the Golden Bears’ defensive front and its ability to outwork a less-than-fully-healthy USC O-line. The big pressure points: left tackle and right tackle. USC has undergone some recent changes at those positions due to injuries. We will see if — or how — USC offensive line coach Josh Henson reshuffles his line once again.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire