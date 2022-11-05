USC vs Cal: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet, and more

The Cal Golden Bears visit the USC Trojans on Saturday evening , and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

USC is banged up heading into this game against Cal. The Trojans survived Arizona in a 45-37 shootout without two starting linebackers, Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth, who were both hurt. USC’s win also came without the Trojans’ two best receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams.

Lincoln Riley’s first priority is to get all his best players healthy for UCLA on Nov. 19.

Let’s get you the betting information you need to make a bet at BetMGM:

How to watch the game

When: Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Los Angeles, California

Stadium: Los Angeles Coliseum

Time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Game odds, point spread, betting lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Spread Favorite: USC (-21)

Moneyline: USC -2000, Cal +1000

Total (Over/Under): 61 Points

USC-Cal injury report

We were all surprised one week ago when Andrew Vorhees and Mario Williams were late scratches from the Arizona game. We’ll see if there are last-minute surprises here. Expect Lincoln Riley to be cautious with the several big-name players on his roster.

Even if Eric Gentry and Jordan Addison are able to play, they likely won’t be 100-percent effective.

One very important injury concern for USC is at left tackle, where Bobby Haskins got hurt against Arizona and was replaced by Week 1 starter Courtland Ford, who is definitely healthier.

In the two hours preceding kickoff, when players take the field for warm-ups, we will get better information on who is and isn’t playing. Lots of injury situations which appeared to have one designation or status changed just before kickoff this season, and not just in the Arizona game.

News and Notes

Cal has won only one Pac-12 game, against Arizona. The Golden Bears lost at Colorado before dropping consecutive home games to Washington and Oregon. Justin Wilcox is not on the hot seat as Cal’s head coach, but changes to his offensive staff are expected after the season ends.

USC plays all its November games in Los Angeles. The Trojans don’t have to board a single plane flight this month. If they win this game and then win next week against Colorado, they will be 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the Pac-12, heading into their showdown with UCLA on Nov. 19.

Advice and Prediction

If you want to bet on this game, frankly you should stay away. USC has some important players who are not 100 percent. Cal is not a good team but might benefit from the Trojans being in a position where they are not at full strength.

Frankly, the best play at BetMGM is to see what both teams look like after a few snaps and then make a live bet on the game.

USC will win, but whether the margin of victory is 17 points or 37 points is an open question, given the health status of the Trojans.

