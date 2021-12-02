USC vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 4

USC vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 4

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: USC (4-7), Cal (4-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

USC vs Cal Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

Anything interesting happening with the USC football program?

No, Lincoln Riley won’t hit the ground running and coach up the Trojans against Cal – although, he sort of should; why not? – and there might be a whole slew of new parts to the puzzle about to transfer in over the next several months, but for now, closing out a disappointing season at 5-7 would be something positive in the dismal run.

The offense still works.

The team fought the good fight against a solid BYU team – losing 35-31 – with the O well balanced with over 200 yards rushing and passing. The Cal defense hasn’t seen a strong passing game in a whole.

The Bears were run over by UCLA last week and haven’t dealt with anyone who prefers to throw since early October. USC – for all of its issues – still leads the Pac-12 in total offense, is good at controlling the clock, and the line should be able to hold up just fine.

But …

– College Football Expert Picks, Championship Week

Why Cal Will Win

Cal hasn’t been bombed on by anyone but Sacramento State.

It got hit with a 300-yard day from future NFL starter Carson Strong in the opening week loss to Nevada, and it allowed over 200 yards through the air over the first half of the season, but that’s been about it.

The defense has been better, the offense that couldn’t go anywhere against UCLA was able to run at will the week before against Stanford, and now the team finally gets a home game for the first time since October.

Throw in just how gassed and beat up this USC team is in every way – this was a legitimate Pac-12 title contender that never got going and had its legs cut from under it early on – and Cal should be able to fight on through as long as QB Chase Garbers is able to have a decent day.

Story continues

It’s been a struggle for him – especially when the team was depleted by Covid. When he’s on, though, the team wins.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

What’s Going To Happen

Oh, you think you’ve had enough college football for one day, do you?

After all of the fun from the conference championship games are over, and we’re all going through what the College Football Playoff will be and who’ll take the Heisman, we get one last late night snack to effectively close out the 2021 college football regular season – Army-Navy game aside.

It won’t be anything pretty, but considering this is the bowl game for both sides, there should be a little extra juice.

USC will get the passing attack rolling early on, but Cal – finally at home and as healthy as it’s been in a while – just a bit sharper as it plays like the version that beat Oregon State and Colorado in Berkeley before all of the Covid issues.

– College Football Schedule: Championship Week Predictions, Lines

USC vs Cal Prediction, Lines

Cal 34, USC 27

Line: Cal -4, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: The King’s Man

1: CMA Country Christmas

Championship Week Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFN 1-130 Rankings | AP | Coaches

Bowl Projections, CFP Predictions

Heisman Top Candidates: Who Wants To Win?