USC vs. Arizona State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet, and more

The USC Trojans host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night.

This game will be played at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

As expected, the FPI computer is going heavily with the Trojans, who have a 93.7 percent chance to defeat the Sun Devils on Saturday.

The Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model offer a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

How To Watch The Game

Game Day: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Game odds, point spread, betting lines

Spread Favorite: USC (-25.5)

Moneyline: USC (-5415), Arizona State (+1492)

Total: 60.5 Points

USC-Oregon State Injury Report

USC Injury Report:

Courtland Ford is not only expected to play at left tackle; Lincoln Riley thinks he has fully recovered from an injury which kept him out each of the last two weeks.

Per USC Athletics:

“By the time we made the game-time decision, we thought in a perfect world if Bobby could go the whole way in this one, we think he’s ready to do it,” Riley said. “And then we think Courtland is like right on the edge of really getting back to being himself. And so it was like, if Bobby could take all these [reps], Courtland gets another week to be back. We felt like Courtland would be closer to 100% this week, and I think that’s the case Bobby. Bobby came out of it really healthy, did some really good things. And Court is back to 100% now. So, mission accomplished.”

Arizona State Injury Report:

Running back Deonce Elliott (undisclosed) and defensive back Ro Torrence (ankle) are questionable.

News and Notes

The Trojans rank 18th in the country with an average of 42.3 points per game. For the year to this point, the Trojans have thrown for 1,135 yards, averaging 283.8 passing yards per game, which is ranked 31st in the nation. The Trojans are averaging 479.3 yards per game, which ranks them 25th.

Look for the triple threat of Caleb Williams, Travis Dye and Jordan Addison to get back on track versus an undermanned Sun Devil defense.

The Sun Devils are allowing 377 yards per game, which ranks 71st in FBS college football. ASU sits in 72nd in the nation in scoring defense, giving up 25.3 points per game.

That’s something new head coach Shaun Aguano will try to fix in their matchup this week, This is the third top 25 team ASU will be playing this season so the squad if deftinley battled tested coming into the battle.

The defense was very banged up last week, especially at defensive back with multiple players out: defensive lineman Omar Lott, cornerbacks Ro Torrance, Ed Woods, safety Elijah Gammage and wide receiver Zeke Freeman out.

Aguano hopes to have most of these players back.but twin brothers defensive backs Kejuan and Keon Markham are out for personal reasons.

Advice and Prediction

USC opened as a 26-point favorite against the Sun Devils, who watched head coach Herm Edwards get fired nearly two weeks ago. USC-Arizona State has the biggest spread in the Pac-12 Conference by a large amount, as noted at BetMGM.

Arizona State parted with Herm Edwards on Sept. 18. ASU has lost three straight games, including a 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan that led to Edwards’ departure.

The Trojans remain undefeated this season, but they very nearly lost in Week 4. USC’s offense struggled to generate momentum against Oregon State. It took a Caleb Williams 21-yard touchdown throw to Jordan Addison with 1:13 left to stave off a loss to the Beavers.

This is a perfect game for USC to “get right” and bounce back. Arizona State will hang around for a quarter or maybe two, but in the second half USC’s depth and speed will be too much for ASU to handle.

Look for Lincoln Riley to start pounding the ball more with Travis Dye after last week’s performance. Dye, who transferred to USC from Oregon, notched 136 receiving yards and a score to help lift the Trojans over the Beavers last weekend.

With a 61 over-under I would make sure to go over with both offenses displaying firepower, espically the Trojans.

My final score prediction: USC 52, Arizona State 22

