USC vs Arizona State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

USC vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: USC (4-0), Arizona State (1-3)

USC vs Arizona State Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

It’s not like everything was going to magically turn around once Herm Edwards was relieved of his duties, but interim head coach Shaun Aguano tried to get the passing game going in the 34-13 loss to Utah and he’s going to turn it all loose against the Trojans.

All things considered, the run defense held up fine against the Utes. The D gave up 465 yards in all, but it played better than it did in the camel-backbreaking straw of a loss to Eastern Michigan.

It’s the other side, though, that has to take over.

The Arizona State running game was stuffed by the Utes, but USC’s defensive front can be hammered on, and this is the game to give it a try.

QB Emory Jones hasn’t been able to get loose, but he can take off when needed to go along with RB Xazavian Valladay as a workhorse.

Run, keep running, and keep that monster of an offense off the field because …

Why USC Will Win

Last week just won’t do.

After three weeks we all knew how the new look Trojans were going to roll. The defense was going to be questionable, but it would take the ball away in bunches to make up for it, and the offense was going to score when needed just because it could.

However, the O took its foot off the gas a tad too early on the road against Stanford and couldn’t get going in the wayyyyyyyy to close of a call against Oregon State.

But Caleb Williams and company came through to get out of Corvallis with a 17-14 win, and this week the fun should return against a non-existent Sun Devil run defense and without any semblance of a pass rush to bother the passing attack.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like the rental ASU coaching staff isn’t going to try bringing the heat.

It won’t work.

The problem will be the inability to force the Trojans into screwing up. They have yet to turn the ball over, lead the nation with a whopping +14 turnover margin, and in this the takeaways will make an already dominant game even more impressive.

USC vs Arizona State Prediction, Line

USC 44, Arizona State 17

Line: USC -26, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

USC vs Arizona State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

Story originally appeared on College Football News