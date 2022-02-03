USC vs Arizona State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 3

USC vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 3

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: USC (18-3), Arizona State (6-12)

USC vs Arizona State Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

Arizona State is struggling – to be nice.

It battled hard against Arizona, and there are some decent parts to the mix, but it lost six of the last seven games because it has a hard time scoring.

The Sun Devils have failed to hit 58 points in four of the last six games. They’re dead last in the Pac-12 in shooting, last in three point percentage, and last in scoring. Now they get to deal with a killer USC defense and a team that dominates on the boards.

Overall, Arizona’s defense is better, but USC is fantastic at forcing mistakes and clamping down on the inside, but it’s at its most dominant when it hits the boards hard.

Why Arizona State Will Win

Can Arizona State keep this low scoring and make it about free throws?

USC has been okay on the line over the last few games, but overall it has a hard time getting to 70%.

It’s not consistent from three on one end, the defense doesn’t force enough takeaways and mistakes, and Arizona State take advantage of every mistake and shot to score – it’s not going to do enough from the field in a half-court set.

Being at home should matter. Arizona State is 4-4 at home and 2-12 on the road. That might not be amazing, but isn’t won two of its last three at Desert Financial.

What’s Going To Happen

The Sun Devils were able to come up with a big push the last time out against Arizona, but it just doesn’t hit enough open shots and doesn’t make enough threes to get past this USC defense.

USC is 16-0 when teams don’t shoot better than 42%. Arizona State has only made more than 42% of its shots six times, but this will be closer than it should be when the Trojans misfire on too many free throws.

USC vs Arizona State Prediction, Lines

USC 74, Arizona State 65

Line: USC -6.5, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

