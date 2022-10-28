USC vs. Arizona: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws during a loss to Utah on Oct. 15. The Trojans are heavy favorites heading into their contest with Arizona on Saturday. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

No. 10 USC (6-1, 4-1 in the Pac-12) has been installed as 15.5-point road favorites at Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans, coming off a bye week, are a half-game behind Oregon (4-0 in the Pac-12) in the conference race and a half-game ahead of No. 12 UCLA (which they face for the Victory Bell in the annual crosstown rivalry game on Nov. 19) and No. 14 Utah (which beat USC 43-42 two weeks ago to hold the tiebreaker if they tie for second place).

Arizona (3-4, 1-3 in the Pac-12) has had a tough season with its only conference win coming against lowly Colorado and getting routed 49-22 by Oregon in its only other game vs. a ranked team. The Wildcats did, however, cover as 14.5-point road underdogs in their 49-39 loss at Washington in their last game before also having a bye week.

Early bettors are jumping on the favored Trojans as 82% of the bets and 71% of the money has been on USC at DraftKings’ nationwide sportsbooks. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.

The Over/Under has been set at a very high 75.5 points, mostly because of Chip Kelly’s offense that averages 40.4 points per game going against an Arizona defense that allows 36.3 points per game. However, keep in mind that Arizona’s offense averages 31.6 points per game but is facing a USC defense allowing just 22.1 points per game.

A vast majority of early bettors seem to believe the total is set too high as 80% of the bets and 91% of the money has been bet on the Under 75.5 at DraftKings.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.