USC will visit Michigan in revised 2024 Big Ten football schedule

USC football fans got some big news from the Big Ten on Thursday. The Big Ten Conference didn’t provide times and dates for 2024 football games, but the league did release the new sets of opponents for each Big Ten school.

USC was originally scheduled to host Michigan in 2024, before Oregon and Washington joined the Big Ten and forced a restructuring of the schedule. Now the Trojans have learned they will go to Ann Arbor and the Big House to face the Wolverines next year.

247Sports has more details:

“USC’s 2024 conference home opponents will be Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin, according to a release from USC. The Trojans’ Big Ten Conference away games will include Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington and UCLA.”

Penn State was originally a road game. Now the Trojans will face the Nittany Lions at home.

The schedules for Big Ten football — with the lists of opponents, not dates or times (those will come later) — have been set through the 2028 season. Oregon and Washington will join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten.

