USC victory sets up a November to remember for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans

This is how it is supposed to be. This is what a USC football season is supposed to create: a month of November filled with high-end opportunities and a chance to achieve greatness.

The 45-37 win over Arizona wasn’t pretty, but it didn’t have to be. The Trojans just had to get out of the Old Pueblo in Tucson with a victory. Winning is its own goal, of course, but this game was uniquely important given the larger set of circumstances which surrounded this game.

Now that USC has in fact overcome this challenge — and all the injuries which were a part of it — the month of November is very promising for USC. Maybe the Trojans reach all their intended goals, but the simple fact that they will be playing for them is a sign of how much the program has improved in one year.

Let’s go through the details of what this November will bring:

LOS ANGELES, HERE WE COME!

USC got through the non-Los Angeles portion of its schedule. The next four games, all in November, are all in L.A.

Defend L.A., go 11-1. Defend L.A., make the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Defend L.A., beat UCLA and Notre Dame.

NO MORE PAC-12 NETWORK

USC football has concluded its Pac-12 Network schedule. All November games will not be on that channel. That makes the next month special.

SOFTER SCHEDULE

Getting past Arizona sets up a month of November which begins with Cal and Colorado. Those two games should give USC the ability to win two games without playing players who are less than fully healthy. That matters.

BIG PICTURE

USC, barring an unfathomable turn of events, should be 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the Pac-12, heading into the UCLA game on Nov. 19.

That’s where USC football should be.

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Assuming USC gets to the UCLA game at 9-1 (7-1 Pac-12), a win over the Bruins should get the Trojans to the Pac-12 Championship Game. It won’t guarantee it, but without going into all the possible Pac-12 scenarios, USC’s odds would be very good if it beats the Bruins. That’s part of a November to remember at USC.

Story continues

FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME

November will have USC’s first home game against Notre Dame since 2018. Remember, the pandemic wiped out the 2020 game. That contest this coming November will be special for that reason alone … but there could be other subplots if the Trojans can beat UCLA and enter that game at 10-1.

Such as:

CALEB WILLIAMS PURSUES THE HEISMAN

November will show us if Caleb Williams will be a Heisman Trophy finalist. He’s definitely not the front-runner. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are likely Nos. 1 and 2 entering November. However: Caleb Williams is in the hunt.

If USC wins all four November games, Williams probably gets a Heisman finalist honor and a ticket to New York.

If USC is 10-1 entering the Notre Dame game, Caleb will be playing for a shot at the Heisman.

USC-NOTRE DAME STAKES

If USC is 10-1 entering the Notre Dame game, the Trojans would be ranked in the top seven in the country. A win over the Irish would seal a New Year’s Six bowl bid. USC could lose in the Pac-12 title game and not fall out of the top 12, giving the Trojans an NY6 at-large berth in the Cotton if they don’t win the Pac-12 and go to the Rose Bowl.

10-WIN SEASON

USC just has to win three of four November games to get 10 wins. That’s a big deal. We’re all hoping for 11, but 10 would still be more wins than most pundits expected from the season. In all likelihood, USC will get to 9-1 and own two chances to reach 10 wins.

TRAVIS DYE

He will spend November pursuing team success, but also the Doak Walker Award. He should certainly be in the conversation.

TULI TUIPULOTU

Tuli will spend November pursuing team success, but also Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

LINCOLN RILEY

November will test one of Lincoln Riley’s best streaks as a college head coach: He has never lost more than two games in any regular season. Can he keep that run going?

ALEX GRINCH

Grinch will spend November hopefully getting players back healthy, especially for the UCLA game, a huge test of his capacities. If he passes that test against the Bruins, he will earn a far higher level of respect — within USC, and on a national level as well.

AUSTIN JONES

USC’s transfer from Stanford will begin November going against old rival Cal. Jones might be extra fired up for that game.

THE COLORADO TRANSFERS

USC, as you know, has multiple Colorado transfers on its roster. Mekhi Blackmon and Brenden Rice will be geared up for the Nov. 11 Friday game against the Buffaloes, part of USC’s November to remember.

RILEY VS FREEMAN

The November to remember includes the first meeting between offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley and defensive tactician Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame. That chess match will make Trojans-Irish especially fascinating, regardless of the records of the teams.

RECRUITING

This November to remember could have an effect on USC recruiting. If the Trojans can hit it out of the park and go 11-1 with a 4-0 month, their recruiting should soar like a rocket ship. A 10-2 record — meaning at least one win in the UCLA-Notre Dame pair — will help recruiting. There’s an opportunity to take the program to a higher level.

PAC-12 FRUSTRATION

USC fans are beyond frustrated with the Pac-12, its officiating, and the administrative realities of the conference.

This will be a November to remember if USC can rise to the top of the Pac-12 and go to Las Vegas for a chance to win a championship.

THE POSTSCRIPT

One year ago, USC football was completely irrelevant at the start of November. What a difference one year — and one coaching staff — can make.

Buckle up for November of 2022. It promises to be a wild ride when we get to Nov. 19 against UCLA.

THE FINAL NOTE

If USC and UCLA win their next few games, their Nov. 19 meeting will be the biggest in the history of the Trojan-Bruin rivalry since 2005, when UCLA entered the game with only one loss and USC was unbeaten.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire