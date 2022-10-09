USC-Utah snubbed for ESPN College GameDay on Oct. 15

Some guys have all the luck.

Our friends at Vols Wire — whom you should follow for this upcoming weekend’s super showdown with Alabama — will host a second ESPN College GameDay game of 2022.

Three weeks after hosting GameDay — and the Florida Gators — in Week 4, the Vols will roll out the red carpet (or is it orange carpet?) for Nick Saban and Alabama in Week 7.

This means USC and Utah, in that Oct. 15 game we all circled on our calendars as soon as the schedule came out, won’t be on the big ESPN college football pregame show. Lincoln Riley will have to wait.

There are a few things we need to say about this:

TWICE IN THREE WEEKS?

This GameDay slot wouldn’t be annoying if GameDay had gone elsewhere for Week 4. No one would say that Florida-Tennessee was the best or most important game of Week 4. Twice in three weeks? Come on.

SEC, SEC, SEC

ESPN/Disney’s relationship with the SEC is clearly driving these decisions. Let’s be real.

ESPN AND THE PAC ARE NOT CONNECTING

ESPN didn’t pick up USC-Utah for a game broadcast, either. Fox Sports will have Trojans-Utes in Week 7.

CHRIS FOWLER WON'T CALL A USC GAME ANYTIME SOON

FOX

Fox’s Big Noon Saturday game in Week 7 is No. 10 Penn State at No. 4 Michigan. Fox’s pregame show will be in Ann Arbor. ESPN would not go to a stadium/site where Fox is setting up shop.

TCU

No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 17 TCU is another huge Week 7 game, but after ESPN went to TCU-Kansas in Week 6, there’s no way ESPN would go to back-to-back TCU games in consecutive weeks.

USC TO THE BIG TEN

This stuff only affirms for every USC fan why Pac-12 membership just doesn’t carry enough value, and why the move to the Big Ten made obvious sense. The Pac-12 continues to marginalize USC’s national position.

UCLA

If UCLA-Oregon on Oct. 22 gets a GameDay slot, UCLA will wind up getting a College GameDay game before USC does in 2022. Who would have predicted that?

Story continues

UCLA-OREGON

It will be interesting to see what the TV (network) assignment is for this game in Week 8, one week after USC-Utah.

BACK TO BAMA

As unfortunate as it is that USC won’t be on College GameDay in Week 7, we can admit that Bama-Tennessee is the biggest game on the board, because Utah stumbled versus UCLA. The Utes losing is the No. 1 reason we’re discussing this. ESPN’s error is not in choosing this game this week, but in going to Knoxville twice in three weeks (picking up the Florida game).

WHAT MATTERS MOST

Hey, if USC doesn’t appear on College GameDay, but it wins in Salt Lake City, the Trojans will take that trade. Fair exchange. Just win, baby.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire