USC-Utah game on October 21 is a prime-time kickoff on Fox Sports

The USC-Utah game on October 21 in the Los Angeles Coliseum now has a kickoff time and a television network assignment.

The Pac-12 announced that Fox Sports will cover the game at 5 p.m. Pacific time on October 21. This is the first prime-time USC home game since the August 26 opener against San Jose State. That opener from August is the only other USC home game in 2023 with a 5 p.m. Pacific start time.

USC’s game at Notre Dame is the first prime-time game of any kind since San Jose State. One should expect the November showdowns against Washington and Oregon to be prime-time games as well.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire