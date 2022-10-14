USC-Utah expert predictions from columnists, reporters, bloggers, websites and more

It’s time for a big game, which means it’s also time for a roundup of various experts, pundits, publications, and media outlets. Which high-profile college football personalities are taking the USC Trojans over the Utah Utes on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City? Which media organizations and their panels of commentators and reporters are picking the Utes to give the Men of Troy their first loss of the season?

You know you want to see where various media figures and publications line up for this game. Where is USC receiving trust, and where is Utah still expected to win this game, just as it was expected to win before the 2022 season started?

Here is a collection of picks from roughly two dozen sources:

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE: UTAH

DONOVAN JAMES, TROJANS WIRE: USC

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE: UTAH

PATRICK CONN, COLLEGE WIRES: USC

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE: UTAH

JACK CARLOUGH, BUFFALOES WIRE: USC

ANDY PATTON, DUCKS WIRE: USC

TONY COSOLO, BUFFALOES WIRE: USC

JOHN CANZANO: UTAH

Canzano has Utah winning, 35-31.

PETE FIUTAK, COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: UTAH 30, USC 27

Fiutak has Utah edging out USC by a field goal.

EVAN DESAI, REIGN OF TROY: UTAH

Desai has the reigning Pac-12 champions winning this game.

MAX CHADWICK, PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK: USC

Chadwick has USC winning in a tight one, 34-31.

JON WILNER, MERCURY NEWS: USC

Wilner has the Trojans defeating Utah as the USC defense continues to improve.

BRETT MCMURPHY, ACTION NETWORK: UTAH

McMurphy is rolling with the home team, Utah.

BLEACHER REPORT: USC

BRODY MILLER, THE ATHLETIC: UTAH

Five writers from The Athletic gave their picks, and Miller started off by picking Utah.

DAN SANTAROMITA, THE ATHLETIC: UTAH

The Athletic is gathering a wide range of opinions on this game.

AUSTIN MOCK, THE ATHLETIC: UTAH

Mock weighed in as part of The Athletic’s predictions.

CHRIS VANNINI, THE ATHLETIC: USC

Vannini is a coaching search analyst and a Group of Five reporter-analyst.

ARI WASSERMAN, THE ATHLETIC: USC

Ari Wasserman has extensive knowledge of the college football industry.

STEVEN LASSAN, ATHLON SPORTS: USC

Steven Lassan is one of the smartest, most experienced analysts at Athlon.

DENNIS DODD, CBS SPORTS: UTAH

Dodd is a national college football reporter for CBS.

JERRY PALM, CBS SPORTS: USC

The basketball bracketologist also projects the bowl lineup for CBS Sports.

TOM FORNELLI, CBS SPORTS: USC

Fornelli is fond of offering best bets at various points in a football season.

JEFF FARAUDO, CAL SPORTS REPORT: USC

The Golden Bear reporter and analyst is sold on the Trojans.

MATT NIGBUR -- NO TRUCK STOPS PAC-12 PODCAST: UTAH

